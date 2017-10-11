Pool Academy staff are calling on career gurus to help inspire students to secure bright futures.

Past students who have notched up successful vocations, local businesses and others are being invited to

the academy to show pupils they can achieve their dreams. It’s hoped people from all walks of life and areas of employment will return to the classrooms to help motivate and inspire the next generation of workers.

Pool Academy already holds a team of experts within its team of school governors. Clive Bramley, chair of governors, has worked as a Whitehall senior civil servant including being the Treasury/Cabinet Office, Department of Education and Ofsted.

Frank Baker, vice chair, was a clinical psychologist in the NHS and Sarah Newham worked for DWP for more

than 30 years. Other governors also have CVs of valuable work experience.

Claire Meakin, Pool Academy principal, said: “Our governors are people who give up their time for free because they believe in the students. In the community there are lots of local employers who are also willing to give up their time to work with students and help them to inspire to something.”

Mr Bramley said: “When students come into our academy they know that we will help them to achieve their potential.”

For more information or to sign up and support Pool Academy visit poolacademy.co.uk.