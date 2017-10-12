The chair of St Agnes RNLI lifeboat, Gerald Simmons, has hung his wet weather gear up for good after 49 years of service.

Gerald started volunteering when the first lifeboat arrived in St Agnes in 1968, when the station was opened by the RNLI. In his association with St Agnes RNLI he has served as crew, honorary secretary, now known as lifeboat operations manager, and more recently as the chair of the station, among many other roles.

He is stepping down for personal reasons, but will still be around to offer his decades of experience and words of advice and support to all the volunteers at the station.

In celebration of his almost half century of voluntary service, a presentation evening was held at Trevaunance Cove, where the station he served so faithfully and all the lifeboats he's overseen were, are based.

The event was held in Schooners Cornwall, overlooking the cove and colleagues, friends and family of Gerald came from far and wide to share in the celebration. The latest RNLI lifeboat, XKaliber, was launched solely in his honour and performed a demonstration in the bay for him to watch over from the venue.

Many online tributes and messages of congratulations, from around the country and the world, were posted on the station's social media pages and displayed for Gerald and his guests to read.

Dickon Berriman, RNLI area lifesaving manager, gave a "through the years" presentation, to a large gathering of well wishers, with various pictures and memorable stories of Gerald's time with the lifeboat, both afloat, and ashore.

The current senior helm, Gavin Forehead, presented Gerald with a Certificate of Thanks from the RNLI and the lifeboat operations manager, Bruce Baker, presented him with a statuette of a crafted and mounted section from a lifeboat brass propeller. Gerald's wife Debbie was presented with a bouquet of flowers in recognition of her support to him and his dedication.