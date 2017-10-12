Pool Academy recently staged a successful open evening during which visitors were treated to an array of demonstrations including baking, science experiments and horse racing.

It was also launch day for Buzz the Bear, the school’s mascot, who was released into space before a crowd of supporters at 6pm. Students also gave parents a sneak preview of the School of Rock musical, due to be performed in December, by singing one of the songs Teacher’s Pet.

Pool Academy principal Claire Meakin said: “Thank you to everyone who came to the open evening. It was great to see so many interested faces. We are so proud of every single individual at our school.”

Clive Bramley, chair of governors, added: “We were delighted with the large number of parents and carers that came to our open evening. It was a fantastic event and the academy was able to demonstrate the breadth of our curriculum and the opportunities we provide for our students. And of course Buzz was thrilled to see so many come along to watch his next adventure into space."