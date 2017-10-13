The colossal engineering project that is the Man Engine, who drew crowds when he toured the county last summer, will rise again next Easter.

The largest mechanical puppet ever constructed in Britain steamed the length of the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site last summer. Now, the colossal miner is preparing for his Resurrection Tour across Cornwall and west Devon, before he drives further, into Somerset, South Wales and even up to the north of England.

The creator of the 11.2m high Man Engine, Will Coleman of Golden Tree Productions, said: “Our big boy is setting off in the footsteps of the Cousin Jacks, but he needs to say a proper farewell to Cornwall, and our friends just over the Tamar in Tavistock, before he blazes a trail into Somerset, Wales and across the UK.”

On March 31, the Man Engine will re-appear where he was last seen - at Geevor Tin Mine. Then on Easter Sunday he will be at Heartlands; on Easter Monday he will visit Lostwithiel before he crosses the Tamar to Tavistock on the Tuesday. From there he will head up country to Radstock, South Wales, Shropshire, Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Will explained there will be two different events at each location. “Our ‘Afternooner’ will give families and big kids the chance to really get to know their favourite giant miner," he said. "There will be an industrial-scale feast of fun and frolics.

"The ‘Afterdarker’ promises an edgier explosive experience including white-hot pyrotechnics - sparks will fly. Suffice to say, we are cranking up the experience that held everyone spellbound last year.”

Will also announced an affordable earlybird ticket scheme saying: “Last year, due to the colossal demand, we had to encourage people not to come to certain events. This year, we want people to know they can book their place at a Man Engine event and not get turned away.

"So, we are offering 3,000 super-cheap earlybird tickets at just £5 per person (adult or child) for each of the Cornish and SW England events. These will be available for five weeks only, starting from now. There’s a lot extra on offer this time around and where else can you get such an experience for just five pounds?”

The Cornish Mining World Heritage Site in collaboration with Golden Tree Productions are going to be announcing their news of a programne for young people in the near future

The Man Engine Resurrection Tour 2018 earlybird tickets are available for each of the Cornwall and SW England events from manenginetickets.com for five weeks only or until 3,000 tickets have sold for each event. The ticket price will then increase up to £10/£12/£15.