Police have located a former Falmouth woman after she went missing last Tuesday for the second time in three months.

Kathryn Lockley-Brown, 28, who has links to the Camborne, Redruth and Falmouth areas, had not been seen since Tuesday, October 10.

Ms Lockley-Brown, who had last been seen in the Camborne area, was found in the early hours of Monday in the Redruth area.

A police spokesperson said she had been located by officers and was "safe and well."