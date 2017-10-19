Over 200 children in years three to six from eight local primary schools took part in the primary cross country qualifier at Camborne Science and International Academy recently.

Supported by over 30 teachers, support staff and parents, 240 pupils from CSIA’s partner primary schools attended the event.

“We had 16 sports leaders from CSIA who assisted the event by acting as marshals, race leaders and photographers throughout the afternoon,” said Tamsin Hosking, primary sports co-ordinator at CSIA. “They were amazing role models for the younger athletes, each having competed in this event before when they were in primary school."

There were some spectacular performances including that of Aimee-Jean from Trevithick Learning Academy. “She absolutely stormed the year six girls race by over 20 seconds, before coming back to cheer on the rest of her school runners in the event - a real show of sportsmanship," said Tamsin.

The year three girls started the proceedings, followed by year three boys, year fours, finishing with the year six boys closing the event. The top eight students from each race have now qualified for the next round of the Peninsula Area Finals.

“It was an excellent day and the enthusiasm and passion amongst the students was very clear,” added Tamsin. “There was such team spirit, as runners were supported throughout their races by other members of their team. It was lovely to see.”

“We’re all delighted that the event was such a success and now we look forward to our next cross country event on the 8th November, encouraging even more runners to take part.”

The Camborne Primary Sports Alliance Cluster runs over 30 events throughout the year for all ages and abilities, with a mixture of fun, multi-skills festivals and individual sporting events including qualifying competitions for the Cornwall School Games.

Partner primary schools which took part were: Penponds, St John's, Troon, Trevithick, Rosemellin, Gwinear, Weeth and St Meriadoc Junior Academy.