MP George Eustice was invited to become a student again when he attended class at Pool Academy recently.

The MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle took part in a lesson for an hour to learn about education in

different parts of the world. At the end of class, he took time to answer students’ questions.

Mr Eustice also met the school mascot Buzz the Bear and spoke to student Alfie Baker about his project which

sent the bear into space.

Alfie said: “It was very interesting to meet the MP. He said he thought it was great that we, the community

where he lived, were innovative enough to send something up into space. It was nice to know he was interested.”

Mr Eustice said: “It was great to spend Friday afternoon at Pool Academy taking part in a Back to School event.

“I enjoyed working with the students and learning about education in other parts of the world. We had a good discussion. We talked about barriers to education in other parts of the world, our own education system

here in the UK and the social benefits of going to school.

“It was great to have the opportunity to meet Alfie Baker and school mascot Buzz the Bear. I am very impressed

by Alfie’s science project, which saw Buzz launched into the atmosphere on a weather balloon. The video

footage captured by Buzz is fantastic.”

Nikki Grenfell, careers advisor at Pool Academy, said: “Mr Eustice was quite happy being a 'student' for an hour. The students were all well behaved and that they plan to send Mr Eustice a thank you letter.”