A Pool Academy student has been awarded an ‘Oscar’ after the red carpet was rolled out for a drama group awards night in Redruth.

Francesca Goff, of year 11, was the first to be presented with an accolade when the glittering event took

place recently. Drama Express, which gives young people with disabilities the opportunity to take part in performing arts based activities, held the ‘Oscars’ awards at the Penventon Hotel.

There was cake, a performance and a disco during the event which celebrated a year of successes for the group.

Francesca was the first called on stage. She was handed an ‘Oscar’ trophy for her performance as Richard

Lander’s wife, Frances, as well as for her dancing ability.

Annmarie, Francesca’s mother, said: “Francesca was delighted to get the award, especially as she was the

first to be called up. She was given her award for her role as Frances in the play about Richard Lander’s life and for her amazing dancing. The event was a celebration of a year of Drama Express. Everyone got an award.”

The afternoon started with a performance before the awards were given out. The celebration ended with a disco.

Simon Allison, Drama Express coordinator, called it an "amazing, an incredible event," and hopes to hold another next year.

This year the group has performed at the Minack Theatre and Port Eliot Festival. Drama Express actors performed two short plays, one about the patron saint of tin miners, St Piran, and the other based on the Cornish explorer Richard Lander.

The group rehearse at the Hall for Cornwall in Truro. Mr Allison said Drama Express is becoming so popular there will soon have to be a waiting list for those wanting to join, but added that more volunteers are always welcome.