A man who died following a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor in Cornwall has been named as 62-year-old Andrew Green from Redruth.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the accident at 7:18pm on Saturday, October 14 when police were notified of collision on the A30 westbound between Scorrier and Redruth.

The collision involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and an agricultural tractor that was drawing a twin axle trailer; Mr Green died as a result of the collision.

Officers from the roads policing team and serious collision investigation team are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage that may help police with their investigation is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 827 for the 14th of October.