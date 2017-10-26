A former Cornish Pirates coach is passing on his knowledge to the next generation of sports stars, while training to become a teacher.

Ben Gregor, who was the assistant strength and conditioning coach at the Cornish Pirates, has returned to education to gain his PGCE with Cornwall College.

“Cornish Pirates has played a massive role in developing me as a person and coach, I will miss being involved with team and coaches and the journey the club are currently on,” he said. “But the reason for choosing Cornwall College is the emphasis it puts on giving the learners a career after their studies, which I want to be part of.

"My main aim for the future is to influence learners how have an interest in the same areas as myself and pass on the knowledge I have developed through working in professional sport over the last five years.”

Ben, who lives in Carnkie, has had “a massive interest” in rugby, having played it from six-years-old before working in the sport at a professional level. He will still be following the progress the Cornish Pirates make.

“I am also the head coach of Camborne School of Mines so I will still have some involvement within rugby,” he said. “I will definitely stay in touch with everyone at the club as you build very strong friendships with the players and coaches after working with them for four and a half years.”

Sports lecturer at the college, Phill Toy, said Ben will be a great addition to the team as he completes his teaching training hours.

“Ben’s enthusiasm and knowledge of professional sports will be fantastic for our students and will hopefully hold him in good stead as he progresses his career with us,” he said. “That is what we emphasise at Cornwall College, it’s not just about getting a qualification, it’s about gaining the necessary skills and understanding to forge a meaningful and rewarding career.”