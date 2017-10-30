Cornwall Council is holding a series of events across the county over the next three months to find out residents' views on a consultation over changes to the county's electoral map.

Residents will be able to discuss the work by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) at meetings running from November 6 to January 8.

The LGBCE consultation is inviting submissions from organisations and individuals to help produce a new pattern of divisions to accommodate 87 councillors after its decision, announced in September, to reduce the number of Cornwall Councillors from the current 123.

The chairman of the council’s cross party Electoral Review Panel, Councillor Malcolm Brown, said: “I urge people to come along and make their views known. We want to make sure that the council’s response to the LGBCE consultation on where the new boundaries are drawn reflect what our residents tell us.

"From May 2021, the LGBCE has decided that Cornwall Council will have 87 members – a reduction of 36 from the current number of 123. This means that the current electoral divisions across Cornwall have to be redrawn to reflect that reduced number.

"It is important that the new boundaries take into account community identity as well as the number of residents, the rural and urban make up of each division and the availability of local facilities. I know there will be strong feelings from many on where the new boundaries should be and we want to capture and reflect that in the council’s submission to the LGBCE.”

Details of all the events are on the council’s website. Residents in the Camborne, Pool, Redruth and Illogan areas will be able to discuss the plans on November 16 at Chi an Bobel Hall, Heartlands, Pool, while those in the Hayle, St Ives and West Penwith area can go to St John’s Hall in Penzance on November 30 and residents of St Agnes and Perranporth, Truro and the Roseland can visit the council chamber at New County Hall in Truro on November 10.

All meetings run from 6pm to 8pm and there is a final event for residents from across Cornwall to be held at New County Hall on January 8.

Residents can also let the Council know what they think by sending in comments before it formulates its response to LGBCE, which can be sent to electoralreview2018@cornwall.gov.uk

The LGBCE consultation runs until February 19, 2018, and residents and organisations can make their own submission to the LGBCE by contacting them directly at consultation.lgbce.org.uk