Pool Academy students baked up a sweet selection of treats recently to help raise cash for their school prom.

Scores of cakes, brownies and muffins were freshly made and put on sale in classrooms during school break and lunch time, and sold for 20p or 50p to teachers and children, raising £130 in total.

The sale was organised to raise funds for a professional photographer and a photo booth at the prom.

Sol Wallace, head boy, said he had given up his time after school the night before to bake fairy cakes for the event.

He said: “The sale has gone really well.

“We baked loads of cakes and a lot of the students bought them.”

Amber Gibson, head girl, said: “I helped with the cake sale because we want to raise money to go towards the prom.”

Claire Giles, teacher at Pool Academy, said: “The students worked really hard organising this event and spent time after school baking. They brought lots and lots of cakes, doughnuts and cookies.

“They hope to raise enough money for unlimited photograph strips in the photo booth. They also want to have a professional photographer.

“The sale was fantastic. They worked really hard and baked their socks off. We had lots of cakes for sale.”

The last prom was held at Tregenna Castle, St Ives, at the end of the academic year. The evening began at 6pm with a three course meal, and there was a disco and photo booth with a number of comedy props to dress up in.

The evening is organised each year for students to celebrate the end of school and say goodbye to friends and teachers.