Police have said they are are becoming "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a man from Camborne this evening - and are renewing appeals after possible sightings today.

Thomas Mugford, aged 24, was reported missing a week ago on Saturday, October 28, after leaving Bodmin Hospital.

Police said Thomas had been seen today in the Cusgarne area near to Twelveheads, Gwennap and Bissoe.

A spokesperson said: "Thomas needs medicines, which he is not thought to have with him."

He is being treated as a vulnerable missing person by police and officers have made checks and searches in the last seven days, but to no avail.

They are now appealing for the public’s help in tracing Thomas and people are asked to search any outbuildings, sheds, horseboxes, caravans and similar buildings they have on their land.

He is described as being of slim build, with short, dark hair, wearing a blue sweatshirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone spotting Thomas or with any information is asked to contact police on 101 ref 174 28/10/2017.