Young thespians are calling for old instruments to use as props in their upcoming musical School of Rock.

Pool Academy is due to put on its biggest and best production yet and have been spending weeks rehearsing.

They are excited about being able to perform the Broadway and West End hit in December.

They are now looking for people to help them create an amazing set to complement their acting, dancing and singing skills.

Emily Cromey, head of music at Pool Academy, said: “We are trying to source some old instruments to use as props. We are hoping people with old brass, woodwind or string instruments could loan them to us to use as props.

It doesn’t matter if they are broken or don’t play as we only need them as props.”

The musical is based on the 2003 film which starred Hollywood comic Jack Black. It tells the story of a jobless

rock musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher at a school and uses the pupils to create a new band.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who brought the story to the stage, has allowed schools to perform the musical free of charge for one year only to help promote the arts.

Jamie Best, Pool Academy drama teacher, applied to the Really Useful Group Ltd for the script. Mrs Cromey said: “Rehearsals for School of Rock are going well. There is still a lot to do. It is a really exciting and fun play to be part of. The students are really excited to be taking part in it. There is a lot of singing too.”