Pupils from Trewirgie School in Redruth were out in force this week working alongside Cormac gardeners to rip out the formal bedding plants from Victoria Park in Redruth.

The school children had planted the beds back in April and over the six month period observed the large variety of plants display a riot of colour. The children also learned about the many different mini beasts and pollinators that take advantage of the summer display.

Basking in the autumn sun, the pupils pulled out the annual flowers ready for composting and carefully removed the perennials, most of which will be replanted next spring. Parks' manager Matt Stannard said: "The pupils of Trewirgie School plant the bedding and watched it grow and develop over the summer. They learn about the different types of plants and the bugs and insects that live alongside them."

The children have been planting the beds in the park in partnership with Cormac gardeners for four years. Their work contributed towards the recent Green Flag Award received by Victoria Park, which recognised the excellent community involvement between the school and Cormac.

This also led to Trewergie School winning special recognition at the recent Cormac Community Celebration awards. The children were presented their award by home-grown comedian, Kernow King.