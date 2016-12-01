HSBC customers in Helston will have to travel to Redruth for their banking from February as the company has announced the closure of its branch in the town.
The company has written to all its local customers telling them that the Helston branch will close on 24 February next year due to low footfall and the rise of internet and telephone banking.
It will be offering them one to one sessions to help explain their options or provide help in setting up mobile or internet banking.
The company said: "We continually review our branch network to make sure our branches are in the right locations for our customers and we have a sustainable network for the future. Over the past five years, we have seen footfall reduce by an average of 40 per cent at our regional branches and sometimes we have to make the difficult decision to close branches. These are not decisions we take lightly and we work closely with those impacted, including customers, to help them understand their options."
It added that 93 per cent of contact with the bank is now completed via the telephone, internet or smartphone, while 97 per cent of cash withdrawals are made through an ATM, meaning most customers don't need a branch for their daily banking needs. The bank will be operating a partnership with Helston Post Office so customers can still carry out day to day banking.
The company has told customers in Helston that there is an alternative branch in Redruth, should they wish to talk to a member of the HSBC team face to face.
Comments
I do not believe that low footfall is the only reason for any bank closing, banks rely on sales of business, it is how many of their services a branch can sell, and those services do not all rely upon high street footfall, a bank branch does not remain open purely based on footfall.
I do hope the staff of Helston HSBC are offered alternative positions of employment.
Last edited: 4:42pm Thu 1 Dec 16
I think in reference to Helstons branch the poor footfall is relevent but the internet most to blame. I think in my case i have been in the branch once in the last three years.
Will leave a big hole in Helston. Hopefully not doomed to become a hairdresser's or another blooming coffee shop.
Last edited: 9:51am Sun 4 Dec 16
I am aware internet banking has largely taken the place of in branch banking but the banks themselves encourage that. Banks do not entirely rely on footfall Ron, each branch relies on making money, customers actually going into the branch do not necessarily make the branch any extra money, it depends on what they go for, the branches depend more so on selling insurance, credit cards, mortgages etc, it is the money the branch makes that keeps it open not just the footfall.
I believe it is largely rhetoric to state lack of footfall is the sole reason for closure.
I think The Works or an Iceland in Helston might be useful :)
Perhaps some banks should take a leaf out of Barclays book, they were about the only bank that did not need a government handout!
The government bailed out banks with tax payers money and now some of the banks no longer wish to remain in the high streets anyway! I am glad I am not a tax payer as it appears to me the government waste tax payers money!
Last edited: 9:27pm Thu 1 Dec 16
An excellent choice re Iceland or The Works Gill. We visited both in Camborne on Saturday which incidentally was very busy, could it be something to do with free car parking on saturdays up to christmas i wonder ?
It could well be, the free car-parking in Camborne is due to the town having BID status!
Well it seems to work for them , I quite like Camborne to go shopping every so often
I agree about Camborne, I think it's success is partly down to its supermarkets being central with Iceland actually in the town.
It's BID has been a huge success as well. We visit regularly.
Ron Edgcumbe and Ronnie Edgcumbe on the same thread!
Last edited: 9:08pm Thu 1 Dec 16
Camborne has a good selection of shops, The Works, Iceland, Poundland, Argos, independent shops, etc, and the parking fees are inline with Helston, whereas Falmouth is dearer. I think it is about time the unitary authority unified the local parking fees, of course that will never happen.
I do hope the HSBC building does not remain vacant for too long. Helston Town Council gave out money for landlords to paint/refurbish their buildings so hopefully investors will still be attracted to the buildings and the opportunities they offer in Helston.
I hope the staff of HSBC in Helston are offered alternative employment positions.
Last edited: 9:09pm Thu 1 Dec 16
Dont forget estate agents on and nail salons on your list Ron. It is a fine building in a good location, lets hope someone else will see that too
How odd, on the 'Helston Councillor resigns' story just the other day you said your email account with the user name Ron Edgcumbe was unusable, then you posted under Lord Cornwallis and then said you had opened a new account and had Ronnie Edgcumbe, but now you've gone back to Ron Edgcumbe the one you said was unusable, and Ronnie Edgcumbe, and I remember ronedgcumbe too, I'm confused lol.
I think the bank might as well close there's enough other banks in Helston and its only a small town. It'd be nice to see something else there for a change, not another pub though.
Sorry. Not good with this stuff. From now on I shall only use this device.
I would like to see a McDonalds or KFC, or possibly a Tesco metro or the like. Something to increase footfall.
Last edited: 9:23am Tue 13 Dec 16
As far as I am concerned Ron, I do not care what device you use as long as you keep commenting :)
I think there's another optitions meant to be opening in Helston, I hope that's not all Helston is going to get, there's already two and Tescos.
Good luck for the election next year.
I didn't even notice it was a bank.
