HSBC customers in Helston will have to travel to Redruth for their banking from February as the company has announced the closure of its branch in the town.

The company has written to all its local customers telling them that the Helston branch will close on 24 February next year due to low footfall and the rise of internet and telephone banking.

It will be offering them one to one sessions to help explain their options or provide help in setting up mobile or internet banking.

The company said: "We continually review our branch network to make sure our branches are in the right locations for our customers and we have a sustainable network for the future. Over the past five years, we have seen footfall reduce by an average of 40 per cent at our regional branches and sometimes we have to make the difficult decision to close branches. These are not decisions we take lightly and we work closely with those impacted, including customers, to help them understand their options."

It added that 93 per cent of contact with the bank is now completed via the telephone, internet or smartphone, while 97 per cent of cash withdrawals are made through an ATM, meaning most customers don't need a branch for their daily banking needs. The bank will be operating a partnership with Helston Post Office so customers can still carry out day to day banking.

The company has told customers in Helston that there is an alternative branch in Redruth, should they wish to talk to a member of the HSBC team face to face.