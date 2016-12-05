The people of Penryn took to the streets on a chilly Saturday evening to see the towns lights blaze into life.

Crowds gathered outside the Methodist Church to see this year's guest of honour, resident Cathy Wells, to switch on the lights for another year.

The evening started with a parade of star shaped lanterns from the Memorial Gardens, before Cathy turned on the lights and everyone was treated to carols led by Penryn Primary academy pupils and Porthleven Town Band, with warming treats served in the Town Hall.

Mark Snowdon, town mayor and Christmas Lights Committee member, called it an "amazing weekend for our town."

He said: "The volunteers from our lighting team have knocked it out of the park again. Just so happy now about the whole event and it's been pushed to a whole new level."

A new addition for this year was the Eighteen Trees for Eighteen Lives Christmas tree installation by the Bowls Club, commemorating the 1941 bombing which killed 18 residents and flattened several houses around The Square.

The idea was only suggested a few weeks ago, and Mark said: "We've moved mountains to get it done."

Guest of honour at the memorial was Ivor Pascoe, who was pulled from the rubble and lost five members of his family, and returned to switch on the Christmas tree lights.

Another new addition is a 16 foot Merry Christmas from Penryn sign, created by Councillor Keven Green and Darren Shenton of Metalcraft.

Mark added: "The town looks stunning and they all deserve recognition. Where else would you get people like this to do this selfless act for the benefit of all in the town? Without payment too.

"One of the team worked on the angel in front of the chapel,it was all but condemned. He spent a couple of days revamping it for the family that donated it in memory of Jack and Winnie Trace."

On Sunday evening the Methodist Chapel was filled for the Mayor's Charity Carol Concert, featuring Mabe Ladies Choir ,Camborne Youth Band, and the choirs Viva Voce and The Chorus, including a solo from the mayor, compered by Steve Kimberley.

The concert raised £556 to be shared between Penryn Memory Cafe and the Methodist Chapel.