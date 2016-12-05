Anyone whose loved ones have passed away - or simply moved somewhere far away - will be able to write them a Christmas message this year with Falmouth Age Concern.

The charity has set up a memory tree at The Poly to which visitors can attach festive wishes at a time when many people will be feeling the absence of those they love, along with a donation.

Peter Maxted, manager of Falmouth Age Concern, said: "Most people will write messages to people who have died, but it doesn't have to be. It could be a message to a loved one who's moved away, to Australia maybe, to a relative you don't see or someone who's estranged."

Val Jenner, chair of the charity, said she was happy that The Poly had decided to support their project, adding: "They usually do, because so many elderly people in Falmouth are lonely."

The tree has been woven out of locally sourced green willow by local artist Rosie Haddon, created as a one off for Falmouth Age Concern.

The honour of putting the first message on the tree fell to Grenville Chappell, the mayor of Falmouth, who was joined by his wife June.

Mr Chappell said: "I think it's an absolutely brilliant idea. Christmas isn't just for the children and for us, but for us to remember others, and I hope a lot of people come up and hang their cards on the tree."

He added: "There's not enough help in this society for our elderly, we expect others to do it for us. This organisation does a great job and deserves all the help it can get."

Judith Hann, chief executive at The Poly, added that her team was "really pleased to be supporting Falmouth Age Concern," and said that the tree was "a fabulous thing to have lighting up our bar."

The tree will be in the Poly after Christmas, with all money going to Falmouth Age concern, a local charity which supports the elderly and is entirely funded by donations.