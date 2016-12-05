Two students from Falmouth University have won prizes in a competition run as part of a UN campaign to end violence against women.

Chantelle Anonuevo and Esmee Joinson-Evans had their work recognised in an international contest

by The Orange Label Project, an organisation run and supported by the UN Trust Fund to End Violence against Women and London College of Fashion.

The Orange Label Project, Fashion Says NO to Violence Against Women, marks the 20th anniversary of the UNTF and brought together fashion disciplines to unite against violence against women. The competition called for fashion students from around the world, and across disciplines, to produce a piece of work incorporating the project colour orange.

Chantelle Anonuevo, studying fashion design, won the film category and Esmee Joinson-Evans, who is on Falmouth’s fashion marketing course, came third in the illustration category.

Chantelle said: “Through this project, I wanted to show a woman's perspective and emotion with regards to being objectified and despite struggling to break free from social constraints, we must be strong and empower each other to show our true selves. I hope to keep fighting for the rights of women and to have my voice heard through my creative practices. It was an honour to be involved in this project as I entered just for the experience so winning was completely unexpected and I am truly grateful. "

The director of the Falmouth Fashion and Textile Institute, Tracy Pritchard, said: “We’re thrilled that two of our students have done so well in such a high-profile competition and that they are right up there, being recognised alongside other young creatives from some of the world’s best fashion schools including the Hong Kong Design Institute, London College of Fashion, The Pearl Academy in India and Bunka Gakuen University in Japan.”