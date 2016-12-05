Two students from Falmouth University have won prizes in a competition run as part of a UN campaign to end violence against women.
Chantelle Anonuevo and Esmee Joinson-Evans had their work recognised in an international contest
by The Orange Label Project, an organisation run and supported by the UN Trust Fund to End Violence against Women and London College of Fashion.
The Orange Label Project, Fashion Says NO to Violence Against Women, marks the 20th anniversary of the UNTF and brought together fashion disciplines to unite against violence against women. The competition called for fashion students from around the world, and across disciplines, to produce a piece of work incorporating the project colour orange.
Chantelle Anonuevo, studying fashion design, won the film category and Esmee Joinson-Evans, who is on Falmouth’s fashion marketing course, came third in the illustration category.
Chantelle said: “Through this project, I wanted to show a woman's perspective and emotion with regards to being objectified and despite struggling to break free from social constraints, we must be strong and empower each other to show our true selves. I hope to keep fighting for the rights of women and to have my voice heard through my creative practices. It was an honour to be involved in this project as I entered just for the experience so winning was completely unexpected and I am truly grateful. "
The director of the Falmouth Fashion and Textile Institute, Tracy Pritchard, said: “We’re thrilled that two of our students have done so well in such a high-profile competition and that they are right up there, being recognised alongside other young creatives from some of the world’s best fashion schools including the Hong Kong Design Institute, London College of Fashion, The Pearl Academy in India and Bunka Gakuen University in Japan.”
That's pretty special. Work associated with the UN- I could only dream!
Why's it special? It looks like she's kick boxing.
Last edited: 8:46am Wed 7 Dec 16
I agree, the picture is very thought provoking.
The competition sounds like a good initiative, are the UN also running a competition to raise awareness about violence against men?
Last edited: 6:47pm Tue 6 Dec 16
You've clearly not been hit by a man then as you seem more interested in an awareness campaign for men.
You presume incorrectly, I am simply interested as to whether or not the UN would, or have, run the same initiative for awareness of violence from women against men, as the prevention seems actually less promoted than that of violence from men against women.
For the record, in recent years alone, I have been assaulted by a man unknown to me when I prevented him from stealing from an honesty box in a car-park, and again more recently from a man unknown to me, when preventing a man from putting a slanderous notice on a public notice board about a local Cornwall Councillor!
Last edited: 7:48am Thu 8 Dec 16
Who was the Cornwall Cllr?
It does not matter which councillor it was. The point was the man had no right to attach a slanderous notice about local councillor to a public notice board.
Last edited: 1:39pm Sat 17 Dec 16
