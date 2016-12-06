Mylor's villagers turned out on Monday and filled the village centre to see the Christmas lights switched on.

Families started gathering at around 6.30pm, as the children came to see Santa in his sleigh where those on his good list were handed sweet treats.

The crowd swelled towards 7pm, bolstered by a fair number pouring from the Lemon Arms, and the evening's special guest took to the stage.

After a brief introduction, Mylor School's head teacher Chris Lea was invited to say a few words, before he pushed the plunger and the village lit up for another Christmas.

The ceremony was followed by carols, led by Pendennis Brass, Treverva Choir and the children of Mylor School, as well as refreshments in the Tremayne Hall.