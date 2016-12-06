Much needed repairs to Penryn's landmark clocktower will begin immediately after Christmas as the town council has received thousands of pounds in funding.

Penryn Town Council has been given £35,000 from Sita Cornwall Trust towards repairing the iconic tower which graces the grade II listed Town Hall.

Councillor Gill Grant, who helped secure the funding, said: "The clock tower is leaking badly and if the tower is to be preserved for future generations remedial repairs need to be done urgently.

"The clock mechanism has also be replaced and this was funded by Cory Environmental Trust in Cornwall."

The work is expected to cost around £60,000, wit the rest of the money coming from the town council's own reserves.

It will prevent water getting inside and causing damage to walls and timber work, by adding traditional lead flashings parts of the tower, and carrying out re-pointing work.

Work is also expected to be carried out on the clock itself.

The town council has already appointed a contractor and has said that work will start immediately after Christmas.

Councillor Grant added: "Penryn Town Council is really grateful to both Sita and Cory for their support."