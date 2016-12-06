Cornwall Council has said said it is late deciding on plans to build 150 homes in Penryn's College Valley because of concerns over access to the site.

The controversial planing application for land above College Hill, on land owned by Walker Developments, was supposed to have been decided by planners at the council by October 19, but no announcement has been made yet.

There is also no notification that the deadline has been extended.

A council spokesperson told the Packet: "Application PA16/06414 is taking longer than anticipated due to concerns over the access from the site to Penryn. This has required further work to be undertaken the results of which are still being assessed."

The council has yet to respond to questions over whether the delay could lead to any penalties being incurred.