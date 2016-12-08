A Penryn gun-runner has been jailed in his absence after overdosing outside the court ahead of his trial on Thursday.

Justin Young, 45, of Read Close in Penryn, was sentenced to eight years in prison on three charges of conspiring to fraudulently avoid prohibition on the importation of illegal firearms at Truro Crown Court.

Young, former owner of Fal Fixings at West End industrial park in Cornwall, had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to receiving packages containing the parts for semi-automatic rifles.

Young collapsed in the atrium of the court on Thursday and was taken away by paramedics to be treated at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, with Judge Simon Carr being told that he had consumed a combination of alcohol and medication. It was decided that as this was the second time he had overdosed at court, sentencing could proceed without him.

Mr Young was originally arrested following operations by the Metropolitan Police.

On January 19 and 21 last year two parcels were intercepted in Germany, both were found to contain receivers for M70 assault rifles, and both were bound for Young's West End business address.

Young was arrested on 29 January 2015 as part of an investigation that originated from a joint operation between German police and the Met's Trident and Gang Crime Command.

Detective Sergeant Darren Quartly said: "I am pleased that Young has been jailed for eight years in connection with this offence.

"I hope that the knowledge that he will not be able to bring firearms into London will reassure the public that Trident is doing everything it can to tackle gun crime.

"Anyone found to be involved in the importation of lethal firearms will face a significant custodial sentence."

Young received three eight year sentences, one for each charge, to run concurrently.