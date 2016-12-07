Home Shed in Penryn has shut its doors to the public less than two months after creditors called for it to be closed.

The home furnishings and carpet company has not opened its store on Kernick Road this week, and signs at both doorways state simply that it is closed while phone calls go unanswered.

The London Gazette, which records all insolvencies and bankruptcies in the UK, shows that Home Shed Ltd was subject to a winding up petition to be heard at the Chancery Division of the High Court on October 12.

It states that "A petition to wind up the above-named company... presented on 24 August 2016 by the commissioners for HM Revenue and Customs... claiming to be creditors of the company, will be heard at the High Court."

A winding up petition is issued by a creditor, in this case HMRC, seeking a winding up order. Such an order, once issued by the courts, forces an insolvent company into compulsory liquidation where an official receiver will sell all of the company’s assets in order to repay creditors.

After a petition is served, the only ways to prevent liquidation is for a company to pay all debts owed,

arrange and a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) to repay over time, have the company put into administration, or dispute the debt.

Home Shed was recently the subject of a pre-planning advice request, with owner Matt Williams seeking guidance on plans to put more than 400 students in purpose built accommodation over the top of the store.

Mr Williams was told his plans, which involved accommodation designed in a modular system based on shipping containers, would have to ensure employment space was safeguarded and would be unlikely to be accepted by planners in the form it was presented.

Home Shed could not be contacted for comment.