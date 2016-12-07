A new estate in Mabe is becoming hazardous for motorists and small children due to staff and students using it as a car park, one resident has said.
Kingston Way sits just over the A39 from the Penryn Campus, and many people driving to university each day are using it to avoid paying for parking on site.
And now one resident says she has even been threatened by someone after she took him to task over his choice to park on a grass verge near her home.
Emma Willis, who has lived in the area for 19 months now, said: "I have reached the end of my tether.
"I have spoken to the Tremough Campus several times.
"I consider myself to be quite accepting of people, I'm originally from Oxford and used to students, but it's got to the point where it's actually dangerous. They are parking their cars on corners so you have to pull your car right out into oncoming traffic and can't see.
"There's never enough parking, they're actually parking on the grass verge."
Emma said when she has spoken to the campus she has been told to take it up with the police or with Cornwall Council, or just to tell people not to park when she sees them doing it. She recently caught one student doing it, and had what she called a "run in" where she was called a "f**king bitch."
She said: "One person told me to f**k myself. He was quite angry, and quite close to my face.
"It's the staff as well, they're downright rude."
And as well as parking dangerously, in residents spaces, and blocking residents cars, students are also leaving cars on grassy areas which Emma said residents pay a private company to maintain.
She wants the university to take more responsibility for ensuring its students aren't parking dangerously, rather than leaving it to a police force that she believes is overstretched as it is.
And she added: "They charge for parking so everybody who wants to take their vehicle needs to pay.
"The irony is they're doing it to come across as being an environmentally friendly campus by not bringing cars, but they are just parking elsewhere."
"I don't want to get rid of the university, " she added, "but the way they're parking is dangerous and disrespectful."
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said that it was in the process of adopting the highway from Taylor Wimpey but until that had happened it has "no remit to control parking" on the estate.
The council has entered into an agreement to take on the road, but that required that all roads are finished and a 12 month maintenance period has passed.
They said: "Until the highway is adopted the estate remains the responsibility of the developer."
A universities' spokesperson said they encouraged students and staff to use sustainable transport to travel to and from the Penryn Campus and had "invested heavily in a number of initiatives to discourage car use."
They added: "The universities greatly value our relationship with our neighbours and regularly communicates with students and staff to remind them of the importance of being mindful and considerate as members of the local community.
"The universities work closely with Mabe Parish Council, and are aware of long-standing parking issues within the village and has offered to contribute to initiatives to support improvements."
A spokesperson for Chamonix Estates, which currently manages the estate on behalf of Taylor Wimpey, said the company could introduce parking controls on the estate only if it was requested and the majority of property owners said they wanted it, following a consultation.
She added that there were "always parking issues" on "most developments we look after."
Comments
I believe rudeness and insulting people shows a lack of intelligence in the ability to express ones views in debating/discussing an issue, something I would have thought should not occur in those qualifying to attend a university!
Notice how all the businesses/agencies involved are passing the buck? And the residents are forced to cope with the problem!
What a dreadful attitude the university has suggesting people take it up with the police.
The company I work for has for several years tried to appease the neighbouring company by trying to get staff not to park too close to the entrance with asking people to move and putting bollards in the road...nothing of course which is enforceable. ( and the parking is/was legally done ) ...perhaps they should have suggested the neighbour just go to the police and sort it themselves.But at least they try.
The university greatly values it relationship with its neighbours....doesn'
t sound like it to me.
Why do they charge for parking on their own campus ?
The university possibly charge for parking on campus as an ill conceived idea that charging will deter students from using cars, but students will likely just look for alternative off campus parking, additionally I suppose it is a money making objective for the university. The idea of charging for parking on campus seems to me as inappropriate as the idea of building student accommodation with little or no parking.
Campus parking helps to subsidise bus fares, you can read more about it here: (http://www.fxplus.ac.uk/sites/default/files/documents/car_parking_charter_2016_final.pdf.) Students raised the issue of parking at a meeting last week with the Vice Chancellors of both universities I think, and were very clear that more needed to be done. Hopefully this comes to some fruition, and then students won't need to park in Mabe in the first place.
Of course the behaviour she has cited is despicable.
Thank you for the information. Presumably though not all students that could, are using the buses provided. I think the university needs to find a balance between the welfare of their students and the welfare of the needs of the local communities. Although I have to add, it is not only students that park inconsiderately and cause problems in local neighbourhoods. I am lucky enough however to have no parking problems.
I'm sure that is true, yes.
As someone who's been down here for 4 years now, I would also add though that without a car, Cornwall can be very hard to get around, and therefore I have sympathy with some students who have chosen to bring a car with them. It opens up jobs, further afield, being able to surf, trips to the Eden project, to nature reserves and the like. I'd say that my time down here hasn't been as good as it could have been because I haven't had a car, simply in terms of enjoyment. I love the area, but I also know that Falmouth at times can be lonely if you aren't able to escape.
At the same time, I have great sympathy with locals. It's a tricky issue for sure.
Of course the aggressive behaviour is unacceptable but as far as transport , I totally agree with with you.People expect these students to act as responsible young adults and I can't see any difference to a student having a car than a young local.In my eyes they are entitled to drive if they wish.
The responsibility should be with the university.If they wish to encourage so many young people to the area they should act as responsible adults themselves and facilitate young drivers.
I bet Carlise doesn't have to walk or cycle to,work and I'm sure a part of her huge salary would adequately fund the running of the carpark without charging.
This appears no different than my company or dentist , local superstore etc from charging for parking .
Having used the buses on a regular basis myself in the past, and probably will do again in the future to save money on running a car, I do sympathise with you. I used to have to allow all day just to travel from the Lizard to Falmouth and back! The geographic layout of Cornwall in relation to the various places of interest for students, public transport is not ideal.
The link to "http://www.fxplus.ac.uk/sites/default/files/documents/car_parking_charter_2016_final.pdf." doesn't work. Page not found! I would be interested to know how it helps to subsidise bus fares when the students get subsidised fares. Does one cancel the other?
You need to delete the full stop at the end, then it should work fine.
The point is that the money from the university car parks goes into helping to heavily subsidise student bus fares, which are now £1.00 from the Moor to Campus (up from 80p when I first started, and 60p before that I believe). As I understand it, the car parks are not a profit making exercise at all, though I could be wrong. The idea is that it encourages sustainable travel (i.e. not using cars). The new buses are brilliant to be fair, and the Wifi actually works, which is a big improvement on the old versions. I've been very impressed with First Buses this term.
With experience from friends in previous years, parking on campus can get expensive very quickly. I guess it's the big stick vs the carrot approach.
That doesn't add up, you're saying charging for parking on campus pays to subsidise the students bus fares, so why are we the local council tax payers paying council tax to Cornwall Council for Cornwall Council to subsidise student bus fares? Which is what I think usweb is questioning and you've evaded the question. Cornwall Council are already taking money away from other children's services to subsidise things for students.
I've not seen any evidence to suggest that Cornwall Council are subsidising student bus fares from the two universities at all. They subsidise other educational services, but I thought that the U1/U2/U3 services were funded by car parking and possibly other funds from Exeter and Falmouth. Correct me if I'm wrong.
It's the same in penryn
This is why the council want residents to pay for permits
When the council should be approaching the campus and asking them to pay for the residents permits perhaps then they would do more to provide and enforce there staff and students to park on the campus grounds
We have vehicles that are parked for days on end
And if you do say anything you are subject to a torrent of abuse
If the campus say they encourage close relationships with there neighbours
Why Are they never prepared to talk to the residents
Mind you saying that why aren't the local council saying anything to the campus on behalf of the residents that pay there dues every year to the council
We have experienced exactly the same problem on this estate as the lady in the article. My partner politely challenged a student who gave him a mouthful of abuse. There are clear signs stating it is private land & residents parking only, but students & staff are being very ignorant & rude in ignoring these signs. We have reported this to the university on two occasions, but they have just given us lip service & are not resolving the issue. We have received communication from Mabe Parish council about whether we would be interested in permit parking which us residents would have to pay a contribution to. This estate is an estate designed for affordable houses for families, we do not have surplus money to spend on parking because the University slip out of their responsibilities and do not have a workable plan to tackle this long standing issue. What is it going to take for someone to take responsibility for student parking in this village & neighbouring towns! Does it have to involve the death of a child before the Univetsity & Council take action! And by action I don't mean charging residents to park on there own streets because the university has not got a workable plan to manage student parking.
I'm sorry to hear that, I would be truly shocked to hear a fellow student say something like that, though you do of course get all sorts at university.
You need to understand that there are two universities here, Falmouth and Exeter, and they operate independently on a lot of issues. To complicate things further, FxPlus is responsible for the administration of the land, whilst the FXU (Student's Union) represents the students. Add in the council and it does become a very complicated issue. I believe that at the meeting the other day, parking was mentioned vociferously by students, and those comments should be listened too. Parking in campus is expensive, however, and they may well be why students are parking in your area, as opposed to on campus, unless the capacity is full. Apparently more parking has been freed up due to a project finishing last week, but obviously, the situation is still sub-optimal.
Whilst students have every right to own a car as citizens of this country (and obviously we all still pay road tax/insurance), I appreciate that the deluge of cars is unfortunate. We will keep protesting to the relevant people, and one day they will listen.
Just as a small aside from the main issue here...
Anyone noticed the comments from the spokesperson for Chamonix Estates?
She added that there were "always parking issues" on "most developments we look after."
Do the developers not take that as a sign that they are not providing enough parking on their estates!
This is going to happen outside of all future student accommodation sites, but because it isn't on campus then IT AINT'T THEIR PROBLEM! fingers in ears, la la la!!!
I think it's disgusting the language and abuse from some of the students and staff that's coming to light here, when they're challenged about their selfish behaviour. Do we really want these type of people in the county? and how will they get on in a working environment at a later date, assuming they get jobs! with that rude type of mouthy attitude, as for the rude staff, they're not fit to be uni teachers. Perhaps it's time to up the teaching standards.
So then are we assuming that everybody in Cornwall is an absolutely lovely person then, who would never say such awful things?
Yes, it is terrible, and I am in complete agreement, but that is a little over the top, isn't it? How about all the times I've personally been insulted by locals, or the amount of fights between locals at the pub on my road? At a working environment in the future, they'll get found out- and that's when they'll learn, if not before. Students are young people just like any other young people from across the UK- we're still making our way in life, and still very much learning.
In terms of teaching quality, some of the most incredibly intelligent Professors, with amazing research and fantastic teaching skills, don't necessarily have the warmest of personalities. There is little correlation between that. It hasn't been proven that it was lecturers anyway- the universities employ hundreds of staff in all manner of capacities.
So yes, it is a great shame, and I hope it is dealt with properly- but don't target everyone with the same brush, when the same could quite easily be said in the other direction at times.
I happen to think you sound like a lecturer actually, giving me a lecture on life! I wasn't tarring everyone with the same brush, I said "from 'some' of the students and staff" I'm sorry but you can't speak for all the students and staff anymore than you think I'm speaking 'about' all the students and staff. Just wondering if you've read the bit in the article where the lady mentions staff? and the other posts on here about some of the behaviour? You say about students still learning, I'm sorry but if some students at a uni haven't learnt basic politeness out in the community at their age then it's a poor show. You also say some incredibly intelligent Professors don't necessarily have the warmest of personalities, no maybe not, but they're not intelligent if they can't be polite, and I'm not even saying it was the professors that were rude, I said "staff"
How polite was it too, for the uni communications officer to cancel a meeting with 15 mins notice with Falmouth TC, with some pathetic excuse, when many concerned members of public had turned out to discuss issues? Yes there are some local rogues but it doesn't mean we want more infiltrating the county. I'm sorry but you can obviously have your opinion but you can't speak for everyone at the uni, I think the people responsible should speak, how about registration numbers being taken and the police tracing the car owners and challenging their threatening behaviour, one lady says they shouted in her face, what happened to the public disorder offence?
I agree, it is a poor show all round. I don't think we'll ever know why the Communications Officer cancelled the meeting, and I appreciate how irritating that was. I obviously don't claim to speak for everybody at the university, only myself- one student.
I quote, however: ' they're not fit to be uni teachers', hence my comments about lecturers/professors
. With regards to Public Offences and the like, if it is that much of an issue, do it. There is nothing stopping you other than a lack of evidence.
When you say the people responsible, who do you mean?
You don't know any of the abusive staff were not lecturers! and there could well be witnesses from neighbours or public walking in the area when the abuse of local residents takes place. By the people responsible, I meant the ones that are being abusive, they should come forward and explain or anyone that knows who they are should identity them, otherwise I think there're just as bad.
You tell us where your parents live and then we will all come round and park outside there house and on end of roads and let's see what sort of response we would get
Like you say two ways
Sure, we have a similar problem in my home area due to a factory nearby. It's irritating but at least there are jobs locally, in an already deprived area.
This isn't a unique problem for Falmouth.
Your absolutely right
But when your parking illegally
And being abusive why should we us residents put up with it
When we all know you can park at the campus
But won't because you have to pay for it
The university should be forced in to subsidised parking for you
Not the the residents having to pay for permits just to park near where we live
And I also doubt wether the factory you talk about brings in thousands of employees
For the record, I don't park illegally.
I agree on both counts A) Students shouldn't park there, and B) Students shouldn't be abusive. I don't know any students that would respond like that, so I find it irritating to find that there are some like that.
The university has a very clear commitment to environmental sustainability, and I'll think you'll find that the subsidised bus system reduces the amount of cars parked around the campus. If, for example, students had to pay the full fare, there would be one hell of a lot more cars around! The residential parking permit concept is a disgrace and I disagree with it entirely, you have my sympathies there. You don't have to put up with it, you just have to keep lobbying the relevant people. We've been lobbying the universities a lot of additional study spaces this year due to the increase in students, and I'm pretty sure we are finally starting to get somewhere. It does work, eventually.
The factory I talk about does bring in thousands of employees, it's the biggest in my area, but that's besides the point.
Then perhaps you as students should lobby the university and invite us as residents to come and have a meeting
With your so called professional leaders
One that they won't cancel
They should be made to give you parking in stead of shirking Their responsibility
And making a residents problem as I said earlier who ever they are where ever they live if the tap let's where turned and you had to put up with what we have to put with you wouldn't be too happy either
Hey but I'm just one resident that has to put up with a minority of irresponsible and arrogant people
That attend the uni whilst leaving there be vehicles for days on end
But answer me this why would you park your vehicle for days on end whilst your attending uni
How are you getting about on the days your vehicle is out side my house
I guess by using cheap local transport
Isn't that called having your cake and eat it
The uni hasn't got a clear commitment to environmental sustainability otherwise they wouldn't charge for parking, you keep seeming to ignore that it is Cornwall Council that susbsidise the bus fares through us the local council tax payers. They also haven't got a clear commitment to sustainability in local housing for local people as they keep riding roughshod over local planning sustainability and wanting to take over a farm by compulsory purchase for their accomodation, not very sustainable for the employment of the man that has his business on the farm.
What does charging for car parking have to do with environmental sustainability?
I specifically mean environmental sustainability, of which the Penryn Campus is one of the best in the UK. Subsidised bus fares a part of the Green Travel Plan, information for which you can find here: http://www.fxplus.ac.uk/our-services/travel-transport/green-travel
You tell us where your parents live and then we will all come round and park outside there house and on end of roads and let's see what sort of response we would get
Like you say two ways
Just to expand on my comment below, I would stick a notice on your car windscreen with good quality double sided sticky tape.
For something that would take me 5 minutes of work would cause you 15-20 minutes of grief, hypothetically speaking of course, because I dont think you would be so inconsiderate.
@Emma
Best to contact the authorities on this one you are obviously dealing with a very inconsiderate bunch of people.
As I mentioned the best course of action IMHO is via Taylor Wimpey/ Chamonix Estates as well as the council/Local MP for good measure, get all residents involved by emailing/writing or phoning those responsible above ‘regularly’, and also get the police involved for the verbal abuse document what was said and when and by whom. Take pictures; write down number plates, post videos on ‘You tube’ put notices on windscreens.
A concerted effort by a number of residents will hopefully do the trick and I hope to see a follow up story on this website about a victory in getting these inconsiderate car drivers to park else where.
Good Luck!
And that comment confirms that students and the uni
Want to pass the buck instead of facing up to their responsibilities
Why are we not surprised
Does it? How so?
I take it from your from your failure to reply that you realised that I wasn’t necessarily backing the University.
With all the anger happening on this comments page (and on the pavements) the VC sits in her ivory tower.
Transport studies on new planning applications such as Rosslyn, Four Winds etc supplied by paid consultants give the impression that students will want to cycle or run to campus, as part of their fitness regimes! Who is supposed to believe that, really?
It seems the VC has made it into the papers before, all above board no doubt, but interesting none the less. ...http://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/anger-senior-university-staff-claim-1819962
Although the Walesonline article has nothing to do with the parking theme I found it interesting too. As you say all above board without doubt. I suppose its Vice Chancellor's perks of the job some might say. Nice work if you can get it too!
All perks of the job...my point being albeit I didn't make it clear is if this is happening at this university these ridiculous expenses may have gone towards helping reduce the parking charges on the campus, therefore directly taking the strain off the local community.
I failed to grasp your point. Apologies. Thanks for the clarification. Agree. Its thought provoking stuff alright!
