Syringes, bottles and cigarette butts are among items found by police and boat owners after a spate of break-ins along the Penryn River.

PCSO Chris Braddon, who runs Falmouth Police's Boatwatch initiative, has said that although there had been very little reported marine crime for the last few months reports had come in over the last six to eight weeks regarding individuals breaking into boats and stealing things or sleeping aboard.

The break-ins were not just confined to boats stored on land but also those on the water, with thieves taking items including tool boxes and other small, low value, easy to handle items.

PCSO Braddon said: "These reports have occurred at locations along the Penryn River up. Items left behind by offenders typically include food stuffs, drinks cans and bottles, cigarette butts and on occasions syringes."

Officers are recommending that boat owners consider fitting cabin alarms and padlocks and removing items of value from their boats, and are asking for extra vigilance and for owners to report crimes as soon as possible via 101 or the police website.

PCSO Braddon added: "If you are unfortunate enough to be a victim of crime please remember forensic potential.

"Items such as cans, bottles, cigarette butts and syringes/needles can all contain fingerprints and DNA. Preservation of such forensic increase our chances of identifying an offender and securing a prosecution."