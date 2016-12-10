Falmouth University's work supporting graduates with start-up businesses has been recognised at an international awards ceremony in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday night at the Reimagine Education awards, the university was presented with silver in the European regional category for best educational project and was named as runner-up in the Presence Learning Innovation category for its postgraduate business incubation programme, Launchpad.

Reimagine Education is about identifying, sharing and celebrating transformative educational initiatives from across the globe.

Professor Anne Carlisle, vice chancellor and chief executive of Falmouth University, said: “We’re very proud to have been recognised by such an eminent group of international Higher Education experts for our work on Launchpad. There were over 90 entries into the European regional category and to have come second is a tribute to the innovative and transformative work happening at the University.

“The Launchpad programme uses a unique model that is designed to foster the creation of start-up businesses in Cornwall, creating high-value jobs, attracting investment and growing the digital and technology sector in the county. Launchpad not only supports entrepreneurial graduates to set up their own businesses, but also supports the growth of the Cornish economy.”

The University of Exeter also scooped a prize at the ceremony, bringing home the Sustainability Award for its submission centred on the Green Consultants project.

The project, which is open to students at both the Exeter and Penryn campuses, started in 2013 to provide students with practical experience for those wishing to pursue a career in the environment and sustainability sector.

It consists of a three day intensive training programme followed by the opportunity to work as a consultant with a partner company to look at sustainability problems, find solutions and then present their findings to their partner company.

Professor Tim Quine, deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Exeter, called the award a “magnificent achievement for Exeter on the global stage.”

He said: “These awards shine a light on the most pioneering, world-leading learning and education projects from around the world, with some of the most prestigious and eminent universities putting forward their submissions.

“To be shortlisted for five separate awards is a truly incredible achievement, and to win the Sustainability Award is truly magnificent, and a real testament to the academic and professional staff involved, as well as all of our engaged students in these ground-breaking and innovative projects.”