Penryn Primary Academy has managed to raise nearly £2,000 towards activities for its pupils with a fantastically successful Christmas fair.

The school reported that almost 1,000 people poured through it's gates during the morning, enjoying a wide range of stalls and pursuits and swelling the schools coffers which will go towards trips, resources, and activities for the children.

Head of school James Hitchens said: "It was a great success. The community came in spirit to support the school, which was fantastic. It proves the strength of our community, which was lovely.

"I would like to thank all the parents of Penryn Primary for their support and making it all possible."

Visitors enjoyed face painting, raffle and tombola, and the children were able to meet Father Christmas.

The children of each year group were also challenged to set up their own stalls, selling items they had made such as food, decorations, and reindeer food. Each class was given £30 towards their stall, and all of them turned a profit.