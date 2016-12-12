Staff at Cornwall Hospice Care's retro chic shop in Penryn took a step into Narnia last week to choose one lucky winner of a lottery draw which raised more than £25,000.

The team walked through the wardrobe and entered the shop's Narnia themed winter-wonderland display, which has been created for Christmas, ahead of the prize draw by none other than Father Christmas himself.

Daisy Jones, the shop manager, said: “It’s been great fun making it, the whole team of staff and volunteers have helped. We are open every day and everyone is welcome to come along a take a walk through Narnia’s wardrobe into our winter wonderland.”

The charity’s lottery team were their first visitors on Thursday, when they took along their tombola and held the Christmas bumper draw.

Sarah Vincent, CHC lottery manager, said: “We couldn’t resist a walk through the wardrobe, the Christmas bumper draw just had to be held here.

“Our supporters have been very generous buying and selling tickets and raised an incredible £25,976.”

All 25,976 tickets were given a good mix up in the tombola and 13 lucky tickets were selected for prizes. The first lucky ticket to be pulled out of the tombola was Donald Constable from Wadebridge, who won £2,000.

The second prize, a three night stay in The Rathgowry Guesthouse in Falmouth, went to Ms La Porta from Truro - who always enters the raffle to support CHC after a friend of hers was in St Julia’s - and the third prize of £250 went to Mrs Pellow of Falmouth. Ten runners-up all won prizes of £25.

The money raised will help CHC teams at the charity's hospices at St Julia’s and Mount Edgcumbe, who will be providing care to patients, families and friends during Christmas and the New Year.

Louise Marks, senior staff nurse at St Julia’s, said: “It’s our privilege to be able to support our patients and their families over the Christmas and New Year festive holiday. Thank you for your support and a very happy Christmas and peaceful New Year from us all at Cornwall Hospice Care.