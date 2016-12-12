Penryn councillors have done a U-turn on their opposition to increased student numbers at the Penryn Campus with a decision to raise no formal objections to the plans.
At a meeting of the town's planning committee last week, councillors heard from university representatives as well as from Falmouth residents, who had travelled to Penryn to raise objections on behalf of the Save Our Falmouth protest group.
After hearing from both sides, committee members decided to drop their opposition to the raising of the student cap by 2,500, voting instead to raise no objection to the plans.
Committee chairman Chris Smith said the committee had been "reasonably pleased" that FX Plus - the company which runs the campus had "gone away and made some significant changes" to its original planning application.
The committee was also satisfied that FX Plus had taken on board concerns over a timetable for providing additional student accommodation before it can increase its intake, and has also said that most accommodation will be available on campus or in one or two purpose built student developments. It was also felt that the university had a plan in place to deal with parking issues in the town.
In a response to its planning consultation, handed to Cornwall Council last month, it was revealed that "doubling up" student spaces at Glasney Village on the campus and at Treliske Halls in Truro had created an additional 240 spaces, and the universities were working to find more housing stock in Truro.
The universities also pledged to "provide 0.75 beds for every FTE student on the Penryn campus above the existing 5,000 cap" or three beds for every four new students.
It also denied that after the raising of the cap students would make up 20 per cent or more of the population of the two towns, although its figures were based on the population of the Falmouth and Penryn Community Network area, which is 43,000 people.
Mr Smith added that "the horse has bolted" in terms of preventing the university, and it brought both money and positive cultural impact along with the downsides.
He said: "The good outweighed the harm. We thought long and hard and thought on balance it would be good for the town and the university."
Pam Cowan, of Save Our Falmouth, which had two people at the meeting to lobby councillors, said: "We are very disappointed.
"One of the Falmouth residents at the meeting brought up different figures to the university's, and one of the councillors said he didn't think they should make a decision because there was a difference with the two figures... but he was overruled.
"One councillor said 'if you have got a university, you have got to expect students' or words to that effect."
She added: "They have not got the article four direction [limiting houses of multiple occupancy] in Penryn. If Falmouth gets that, what's going to happen in Penryn?"
A spokesperson for Falmouth University said: "We are delighted that the Penryn planning committee have lifted their objection to this application. It’s great news for the town and for Cornwall.
"The dialogue with the community, local businesses and our education partners will continue. We will work together to ensure that the benefits of a growing and thriving education hub are felt by everyone."
The decision to raise no objection to the cap was passed by six votes to two.
Comments
It would appear Penryn Council have their own agenda. They are supposed to be representatives of the local population, but we now have to question this with their "U" turn in supporting the expansion of the University at Penryn. The University can be expanded in any part of Cornwall, proving economic growth to those areas. Instead Penryn Council have decided they want it all, no matter that residents have had major problems with parking and lack of housing for local people. It is up to residents to show their displeasure when elections take place and vote out those who seem to be deaf to local opinion.
Indeed I hope people remember at election time if they have a problem.
Although the chairman of this meeting had a link in the past with CSA architects in Truro I hope I don't see said company submitting plans for any development with regard to student accommodation in this area .Its a shame the proposed parking idea isn't published.
Again councillors doing uturns, isn't it about time that people though about the quality of students not the quantity, more students is not always best. Falmouth should be a university that's needs quality to get into not just a large university that will take anyone.
I guess the plans are something, but I'm still very disappointed. We need slower, sustainable growth, not a quick increase.
Study space will become more limited, parking will be worse short-term, teaching quality/course quality will probably decline.
A good day for the marketisation of higher ed, a poor day for the locals and the students of Falmouth/Penryn.
In a backdated article where the former Helston mayor proposed a scheme whereby a large influx of students would be welcomed and accommodated in Helston, you welcomed the idea, in fact you said you were excited about the proposals, and yet here you say study space will be limited and course quality will probably decline. Isn't that contradictory? The idea of the large and rather fast influx of students to be accommodated in Helston was still that they would attend Penryn and Falmouth campuses. How long are you a student for? Is your course at Penryn or Falmouth? Are you a perpetual student? As you post at three in the morning on here aren't you tired when you atttend uni? Do all students really take uni seriously? Are the courses longer than they need be because students have too much free time? I agree with the comment by mw2010. Expanding the uni numbers is just a money making objective and Penryn town council especially Chris Smith should be voted out next election. I lived in Penryn at one time and it was lovely then, now it's being ruined.
Last edited: 2:23pm Wed 14 Dec 16
Yes, I was hopeful about the concept of spreading facilities a little further afield in Cornwall. It would reduce housing pressure in Falmouth/Penryn, and I was rather hoping that perhaps teaching etc could be done further afield too. The original hub/rim idea was similar, was it not?
And thanks for the personal hatchet job.
Study space is already limited on campus- it's much harder to get a seat in the library this year than in previous years, and it is one of our main concerns. We are here to learn, after all. Course quality will probably decline as course expand, meaning there is less 1 to 1 time for students and thus less personalised feedback. It isn't difficult to see that happening- I've experienced it myself.
I've been a student down here for 3 years, one of which I deferred for personal reasons, and this is my final, fourth year. My course is at Penryn (Exeter).
Yes, I'm absolutely shattered but I have to work hard to both make ends meet and succeed at university. I work locally during the weekends and sometimes in the week, and then I work from 9am to midnight at university. I then go home and work until 3-4am.
I haven't had any free time this term at all. And as for courses being hard, I think they are all pretty challenging, regardless of being Exeter or Falmouth. My friends on Textiles in 3rd year barely had time to breathe and worked ridiculously hard, whilst the more technical scientific subjects remain challenging. Courses last the standard 3 years that is expected of students up and down the country and across the world. It's 3 years for an undergraduate degree, sometimes 4. That's just how long they take.
Any further questions?
Real life..?
I don't see the logic in raising the cap. More just means more problems for the towns. The will of the university overriding the will of the people.
Councillors are often landowners, thats the answer
No it's not the answer unless you can specifically name Cllrs involved in this that own land that uni intend to build on.
Last edited: 2:18pm Thu 15 Dec 16
I too am disappointed with the Penryn Council decision and the attitude of the University.
A spokesperson for Falmouth University said: "We are delighted that the Penryn planning committee have lifted their objection to this application. It’s great news for the town and for Cornwall.
"The dialogue with the community, local businesses and our education partners will continue. We will work together to ensure that the benefits of a growing and thriving education hub are felt by everyone."
It is plain to see that since the University has been in existence there has been no significant gain to Penryn in fact the reverse has happened.
Next council elections Vote Off those councillors They are not acting in your interests The University has become a giant money making machine to the detriment of local people from Penryn and Falmouth I personally would vote against any councillor who have become the university lapdogs
Graham Hall
Mabe Parish Council have once again objected to the University raising the cap. Both Falmouth and Mabe have supported the local residents and all credit to them for listening to the concerns of the people they represent. Penryn Council have made themselves conspicuous by their decision to support the increasing of the cap and puts them in a very bad light. All credit though, to the two Penryn Councillors who opposed, they put the rest of the committee to shame. Residents must feel very let down with the rest of them!
Where can I find the details of the vote i.e. which Councillors voted for and which against?
According to someone on Save our Falmouth I have pasted a reply: Information: Cllr. Mark Snowden owns 8 student properties (declared) - he always absents himself from these discussions & decisions; Cllr. Martin Mullins has declared being a butcher and has 3 flats in Gluvias Street (not known what is the nature of the tenants); Cllr. David Garwood has employment at Tremough as Head Gardener - he stood out from the room & took no part in the discussion or voting; Chair & Cllr. Chris Smith has declared Property income "outside Penryn" (the number of properties and type of tenants are not detailed in his declaration) - would it make a difference if the tenants were students, even if they were outside Penryn? Cllr. Smith chaired the meeting and led the proposal to accept the raising of the cap.He also was CSA Architects.
This councillor has or had a property abroad and if he declared income from a property outside of Penryn ie, Redruth, Falmouth etc of course he would benefit possibly depending on the type of accommodation.Having said that I would have thought filling any rental was easy even without the students.
Last edited: 2:18pm Thu 15 Dec 16
For future reference you can always obtain information such as you ask, from the minutes of the meetings, these should always be available on the relevant council's website.
Last edited: 8:59am Wed 14 Dec 16
Lame
I don't suppose the 'Penryn 6' will lose any sleep over changing their votes to represent the interests of Prof Carlisle. They are politicians. They think voters have short memories and this 'storm in a teacup' will have blown over come next election time. Anyway, who will stand against them? More of the same? By then we will all be 'reaping the benefits' of Prof Carlisle's Cornish 'economic miracle.'
Last edited: 9:57am Wed 14 Dec 16
I had a petition running on the Penryn planning, save our Falmouth and Penryn legends Facebook pages. In three weeks I've collected less than 300 signatures. This is not the impression I get from talking to people. Apathy is why planners get away with so much.
Why can't we have a st Ives style referendum for local people to air their views? it seems half the council had to leave the chamber because of vested interests so we, as local people, had limited representation.
Rather than chattering away here - which of course does satisfy that need to express a view, why do we all not put our very eloquent views on paper, e-mail, or the council planning website. Make sure that you post BEFORE the Strategic Planning Meeting of 5th January '17. This is the planning application (PA16/03323), to raise the cap for Penryn Campus from 5,000 to 7,500 students. This has nothing to do with the 1,608 students that study at the Falmouth, Woodlane campus which, had Falmouth University been as successful as it had forecast only in April last, would this year have had 1,912 students. Why is it that I never see in any of the publicity the figure of 9,500 students? Simple maths tell me that 7,500 and 1,985 (target Woodlane) is only a tad short of 9,500. Wherever you hear the college big-wigs talking about student numbers, they ignore the Falmouth quota. They only ever refer to the 5,000 at Penryn as they did recently on ITV News South West - SO of course we also all know that the Penryn campus has 5,411, well over its' permitted planning level (year 2009). The majority of local residents believe that there are only 5,000, but after the Unis were pushed to supply up to date numbers we find that there are in fact 7,019 students totally, or are there? These are FTE's, Full Time Equivalents, so two half-time students CAN make up one FTE. How many part-timers are there? 100? 400? 700? 1000? Surely all these part -timers will need a bed? They will also need study space, restaurant facilities, photographic equipment, etc, etc. These problems on campus are frequently cited by the students - they should know - they're paying £9,000 a year for the privilege. So how much short of the real number of students this year is the 7,019 FTE figure - or the 5,411 FTE number for Penryn campus. By not acknowledging the true number of real live students signed on for the academic year, whether part-time or full time will the Planners be able to make any sound judgement as to the impact on the rental housing market, traffic, parking issues, night-time noise, dentists availability, doctors, etc, etc. I would not be surprised to hear that there are really already MORE than 7,019 FTE students - how many beds are needed? How many houses? There is a partial answer there - this year 1,290 properties in Falmouth and Penryn are receiving the Class 'N' student only exemption from Council Tax. Ten years ago there were 596 exemptions. Using the universities' own recently published figures and claims for accommodation provided (2547 bedspaces plus 9% or 630 living at home plus each of the houses having 4.5 student tenants, plus 200 for the large HMOs extras) we end up with 9,092 students, ALREADY. This cannot be right - that's 2,000 plus more than they say there are! However, If you use their student occupancy rate of 3.7 students per house from the 2008 Planning application you end up with 8,060 students. Is this nearer the mark? Remember, this is using THEIR NEW FIGURES. Repeatedly, people have observed that the UNI figures are questionable, maybe even mis-leading, maybe even economical with the truth. The University cannot possibly be allowed to further expand without absolute transparency regarding real full-person numbers, STOP SPLITTING HAIRS.
NO WONDER EVERYONE IS FEELING THE PINCH.
Others make very valid points about Hub & Rim, about the very evident discontent within Falmouth University from students and from staff. This is a management issue, where the management are riding roughshod over the local councillors and residents. When will everyone stand up to this bullying of the people of Falmouth & Penryn?
