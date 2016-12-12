Penryn councillors have done a U-turn on their opposition to increased student numbers at the Penryn Campus with a decision to raise no formal objections to the plans.

At a meeting of the town's planning committee last week, councillors heard from university representatives as well as from Falmouth residents, who had travelled to Penryn to raise objections on behalf of the Save Our Falmouth protest group.

After hearing from both sides, committee members decided to drop their opposition to the raising of the student cap by 2,500, voting instead to raise no objection to the plans.

Committee chairman Chris Smith said the committee had been "reasonably pleased" that FX Plus - the company which runs the campus had "gone away and made some significant changes" to its original planning application.

The committee was also satisfied that FX Plus had taken on board concerns over a timetable for providing additional student accommodation before it can increase its intake, and has also said that most accommodation will be available on campus or in one or two purpose built student developments. It was also felt that the university had a plan in place to deal with parking issues in the town.

In a response to its planning consultation, handed to Cornwall Council last month, it was revealed that "doubling up" student spaces at Glasney Village on the campus and at Treliske Halls in Truro had created an additional 240 spaces, and the universities were working to find more housing stock in Truro.

The universities also pledged to "provide 0.75 beds for every FTE student on the Penryn campus above the existing 5,000 cap" or three beds for every four new students.

It also denied that after the raising of the cap students would make up 20 per cent or more of the population of the two towns, although its figures were based on the population of the Falmouth and Penryn Community Network area, which is 43,000 people.

Mr Smith added that "the horse has bolted" in terms of preventing the university, and it brought both money and positive cultural impact along with the downsides.

He said: "The good outweighed the harm. We thought long and hard and thought on balance it would be good for the town and the university."

Pam Cowan, of Save Our Falmouth, which had two people at the meeting to lobby councillors, said: "We are very disappointed.

"One of the Falmouth residents at the meeting brought up different figures to the university's, and one of the councillors said he didn't think they should make a decision because there was a difference with the two figures... but he was overruled.

"One councillor said 'if you have got a university, you have got to expect students' or words to that effect."

She added: "They have not got the article four direction [limiting houses of multiple occupancy] in Penryn. If Falmouth gets that, what's going to happen in Penryn?"

A spokesperson for Falmouth University said: "We are delighted that the Penryn planning committee have lifted their objection to this application. It’s great news for the town and for Cornwall.

"The dialogue with the community, local businesses and our education partners will continue. We will work together to ensure that the benefits of a growing and thriving education hub are felt by everyone."

The decision to raise no objection to the cap was passed by six votes to two.