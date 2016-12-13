As Christmas approaches, more and more people turn their attention to help those less well off than themselves. Television campaigns raise awareness for the major charities, but how many of us know about all of those charities and community groups in our neighbourhoods, quietly serving our friends and families?

To highlight their essential work, the government is launching the first Local Charities Day on December 16, celebrating the unique value they bring to our communities across the country.

And to mark the day in Cornwall, the government has teamed up with donations website Localgiving to support the work of St Petroc's Society in helping the county's homeless.

Rob Wilson MP, Minister for Civil Society, who announced the event, said: “Every day thousands of people around the country working in small, local charities are volunteering their time, expertise and goodwill to help improve the lives of others in our communities. On December 16 we will be leading the first ever Local Charities Day, shining a spotlight on all of this fantastic work and celebrating the dedication and commitment of those involved. And we need everyone to take part. We want to highlight the small community groups and charities that are making a real difference to people’s lives and celebrate the unsung heroes working to improve their local neighbourhoods.”

Localgiving, an online fundraising and support organisation for local charities, is supporting the day by running its 24 hour #GiveMe5 match fund campaign, which will double 1,000 £5 donations to any local charity or community group made online via Localgiving.org.

In Cornwall, the company will be working with St Petroc's Society, a Truro-based charity which provides accommodation, support and advice to single homeless people in the county.

The group has houses across Cornwall to offer safe environments for 50 individuals to have a place they can call home, and its Truro and Penzance resettlement centres offer services including showers, toilets, food, clothing, bedding, laundry facilities and GP surgeries.

It also has a street outreach team which aims to reduce rough sleeping, support people with multiple issues, contribute to community safety partnerships and help people adopt less harmful lifestyles.

Successful donations to St Petroc's through Localgiving will be selected at random on Saturday, with donors notified via email if their donation has been matched.

Stephen Mallinson, Localgiving’s chief executive, said: “Research has shown that one in two people who don’t give to local charities say the main reason is that they are unaware of them. Local Charities Day is therefore a great opportunity for more people to connect with their community and find a local cause to get involved with. Every £5 given on the day will make a real difference.”

In addition to providing financial help, people are being encouraged to hop onto social media like Facebook and Twitter to mention their favourite charities, using the hashtag #LocalCharitiesDay. Other organisations, like the Foundation for Social Improvement are providing free training for local charities on the day, and more information about local charities in your area can be found on Localgiving.org, where you can donate and find volunteering opportunities.