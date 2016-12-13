Penryn residents face an increase of £1.25 a month on the tax they pay to the town council after the budget was set at the Town Hall on Monday.

Band D taxpayers will see next year's annual council tax precept - the part of their tax which goes to Penryn Town Council - set at £155.63, an increase of 10.6 per cent or £14.94 over the year.

An earlier draft of the town budget which proposed a 26 per cent increase had been pared back by members of the town's finance and general purposes committee ahead of Monday night's meeting of the full council, where it sailed through.

Some of the increase reflects inflation and planning for contingencies, while there were also several large items of expenditure, but also savings.

The planned devolution of Penryn Library to the town from Cornwall Council will cost the town more than £28,000 a year, however that is in part offset by the fact that moving the town council's operations from its current location into the library building will save just under £16,000 a year in rent.

At the same time, the addition of the library staff will play a large part in the town's increased wage bill, up by around £48,000.

And the budget for repairs and maintenance to the Town Hall will fall from £47,000 this financial year to just £1,000 in the next.

At the same time, the council's one-off budget line of £15,000 for the Penryn 800 celebrations which have run throughout the town in 2016 was removed from the budget, as the event will finish at the end of the year.

The town council did, however, set aside £500 for a repeat of the Mock Mayor celebrations which were run as part of Penryn 800, and another £1,500 for a Greenfield Festival, to be run and jointly funded with the universities.

The town council will also be paying £6,750 for a youth outreach service to be run by the Dracaena Centre out of the Old Gentlemen's Shelter on Quay Hill.

And the council also set aside £7,300 as a budget for town council elections which are scheduled to take place in 2017.

It was decided by councillors at an earlier meeting that no money would be spent on the town's Neighbourhood Plan in the next financial year, as it would carry over £7,000 from earmarked reserves and seek grant funding for any additional costs.

The council also budgeted £3,000 to restore three historic paintings in the Town Hall, £2,000 for alterations to the Temperance Hall and £500 for the Bronsecombe Bee and Butterfly project, aimed at promoting pollinators in the town.

An earlier discussion of the budget by the town's finance and general purposes committee had seen a £2,000 miscellaneous events budget removed, along with £3,000 for new seats in the Memorial Gardens.

A budget for £10,000 for decorating the Temperance Hall was halved to £5,000 over two years, with the exterior work carried out next year and interior work the year after.

The town's minor enhancement grant budget - which gives residents small amounts of cash to improve buildings in the town's conservation area - was slashed from £5,000 to £1,000 and an annual fund for repairs to Broad Street's historic pavements was halved from £10,0000 to £5,000.

The budget also includes the provision of the town's CCTV, public conveniences, town council run car parks, and maintaining footpaths, verges and bus stops, among other services.

As councillors passed the budget, mayor Mark Snowdon said he thought it was "pretty good value."