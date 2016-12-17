Penryn town councillors are excited at the prospect of Britain's top cycling race passing through their town in a few years time.

Councillors were considering a request from Helston Town Council to support its plans to bring the Tour of Britain to Cornwall in 2019 or 2020, which could see cyclists such as Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish pedalling through the parish.

Helston Councillor Dave Potter said he had been talking with the tour organisers, who said the county could host a stage which would finish in or around Plymouth or Exeter.

There is no initial cost to support the plans, and although authorities hosting a stage would have to find an estimated £200,000 between them, the net benefit of doing so could return around £4.1m.

Councillor Rich Mitchell said the prospect was "quite exciting," but councillor Chaz Wenmoth added that the "crux" would be whether the stage passed through the town, adding "we've seen this before where they go to Falmouth and they don't pass through here."

The council agreed to support plans for a Cornish stage of the tour, and to push for it to pass through Penryn.

Councillor Vicky Bennett added that they would "look a bit silly" if they didn't support the plans, and mayor Mark Snowdon pointed out that Helston had had a similar issue when councillors failed to support this year's Man Engine project - which drew thousands of spectators across the county.