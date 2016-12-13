Evidence in the trial of two men accused of murdering a Falmouth pensioner is expected to conclude today ahead of the jury's deliberations.

This afternoon the jury is expected to start considering its verdict in the joint enterprise murder trial of Kevin Cooper, 35, formerly of Poldory View in Carharrack, and Trewen Kevern, 23, of Tresillian Road in Falmouth, who both face charges of killing former driving instructor David Alderson, 72, in January 2014.

The prosecution alleges that the pair took Mr Alderson to a disused quarry at Wheal Maid mine on the pretext of an illegal gun deal, before beating and drowning him, and then stole £40,000 in life savings from his flat.

However, during the four week trial at Truro Crown Court representatives for both men have claimed the other was the one to actually kill their victim.

Summing up of the case should conclude this morning.