Father Christmas's sleigh hasn't yet been spotted over Falmouth this year, but the children of St Francis School were treated to the next best thing when he touched down last week.

The children gathered in the school playground to greet a special surprise visitor, and were rewarded with an appearance from the jolly man in red, with a little help from RNAS Culdrose.

Santa's latest helpers - dressed in flight suits rather than their traditional green - brought the visitor down in a helicopter to the screams of the delighted children, and he hopped out to collect a sack of letters from the head of school.

He then walked along the rows of pupils, saying hello to as many as possible, before flying off on his merry way.

Head of school Vanessa Farnell said: "Children and staff were pleased to welcome Santa to St Francis for a visit on Friday. It was a fantastic surprise for the children. They all wrote letters to be collected by Santa. It was an exciting morning for the school."