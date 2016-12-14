A Cornish charity which helps families with children under five through a variety of issues will be delivering Christmas boxes to the people they support this Christmas thanks to BT and Openreach staff.

Home-Start Kernow has been getting a helping hand from Openreach Streetworks consultants and BT's Truro call centre staff, who have been shopping, donating and packaging boxes for the charity.

Tracey Camps, BT call centre attendance and wellbeing manager, said: “It was great to be involved in this.”

Alyson Smith, senior coordinator for Home-Start Kernow, said: “We received 30 boxes from Truro call centre and enough gifts to fill another dozen from the Streetworks team.”

Nick Fouracre, Openreach Streetworks consultant, added: “I was surprised by how generous colleagues were and pleased by the amount of presents donated for me to pass on to Home-Start Kernow.”

Home-Start Kernow is currently supporting 57 families across the county for various reasons, and the gifts will be welcomed by those facing difficulties and financial problems over the festive period.

The charity is currently funded by the Big Lottery, and supports families with under fives facing challenges such as isolation, depression, multiple births, disability or illness by matching them with a volunteer to visit them weekly.

Tracey added: “Our staff were happy to support this local charity. Not only did many members of staff bring in gifts but we also raised funds by selling refreshments and used these to buy additional presents to fill the boxes.”

If you would like to support or are interested in finding out more about becoming a volunteer for Home-Start Kernow, visit homestartkernow.org.uk or call 01209 214490.