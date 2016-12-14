Cornwall Wildlife Trust is inviting the public to join its team for a morning’s practical conservation work on the banks of College Reservoir near Mabe, tomorrow morning.

The trust is looking for volunteers for its Upstream Thinking project, which has been funded by South West Water to work with farmers and landowners in the College and Argal area to promote good wildlife management and clean drinking water.

The Upstream Thinking Volunteers Group is an important part of the project, carrying out practical conservation tasks to help local wildlife.

Volunteers will take a walk through beautiful woodland on the water’s edge before carrying out practical work to rejuvenate an area of wet woodland with its luxuriant growth of ferns and mosses and great views over the reservoir. They will be joined by Upstream Thinking ecologist Liz Cox, who will be there to answer any questions about the project.

Beth Heasman, Upstream Thinking volunteer coordinator, said: “Volunteering in practical conservation is a great way to help local wildlife, get fit and meet new people. Our volunteers also learn new skills, from scrub and bracken clearance to meadow management and hedge repairs. We hope people coming on this taster day will get a feel for what our friendly group of volunteers does and join us in the future.”

Booking for the event is essential, and can be done by contacting Beth Heasman on 07872 1948212. The site is wet and the ground uneven, so volunteers should wear wellies and suitable outdoor clothing. No experience is necessary and all tools and instruction will be provided on the day, as will refreshments. This is a free event, but no dogs are allowed.

The event runs from 10am to 1pm, and volunteers should meet at Argal Reservoir Car Park.