Campaigning parents from King Charles School in Falmouth are celebrating after striking a deal to keep their lollipop lady for at least three years.

Crossing patroller Sue Johns, who has spent 18 years looking after schoolchildren crossing Albany Road, was told in June that her role would be made redundant, before a reprieve in late July allowing her to stay until the end of this term.

While Cornwall Council has said it would stop paying for the post due to claims that less traffic now uses the road, campaigners have been searching for an alternative funding source and trying to find a body that could take on responsibility for employing Sue.

While the campaigners managed to find funding relatively quickly from a benefactor who is happy to cover the cost for three years, they found it more difficult to get anyone to agree to take on the contract.

Sam Westwood, who organised the campaign, said: "We have had the funding for some time, but the council have only just agreed to take it, and keep the contract on."

She said parents were told that taking on the contract would be difficult because of the complications of having a contractor working with children, but she kept on and at the start of December she was told Cormac would accept the funding and the contract.

Sam said: "I'm really, really happy and so relieved... and I'm very grateful to the private funder - who wishes to remain anonymous."

Sue said: "It's wonderful, and I'm really pleased for the parents who worked so hard.

"And a huge thank you to the local sponsor. It's amazing what some people will do."

Candy Atherton, Cornwall and Falmouth town councillor for Smithick ward, had pledged cash from her community chest fund to help pay for safety measures for the crossing.

She has announced that she will still be paying up to £700 towards installing a set of railings at the end of a lane which runs from the school to the crossing, which should prevent children from running straight into the road.