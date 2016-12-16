A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault at an address in Penryn this evening.

Police were called to a private address in St Thomas Street to reports of an assault, which unconfirmed local reports have said was a stabbing.

DC Ben Morris of Falmouth CID said. "The man remains in hospital, with serious injuries. A male was arrested in connection with it."

DC Morris said he could not confirm whether or not the incident was a stabbing, or whether a weapon was used.

Officers and police dogs were on scene, and St Thomas Street was closed to traffic.