Campaigners hoping to save a unique area of aquatic wildlife off Falmouth have joined two environmental charities to deliver thousands of letters to the UK's marine licensing body.
Falmouth based campaigners joined representatives of the Marine Conservation Society and Friends of the Earth to deliver more than 6,550 letters to the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) in Hayle on Thursday.
They said they were there to remind the licensing body of the ever-growing level of public concern around plans to dredge in the Fal and Helford Special Area of Conservation (SAC), and to urge it to respond by doing all it can to safeguard what they call a special underwater beauty-spot.
The Marine Conservation Society and Friends of the Earth teamed up to launch the #SaveFalBay campaign back in September, when the MMO was conducting a scientific assessment to inform “pre-application advice” for Falmouth Harbour Commissioners (FHC). They had been asked to give the FHC advice regarding the commissioners’ continued hopes to dredge a channel through the Fal and Helford SAC.
Over the last few months, concerned individuals have written to the MMO to urge them to consider new evidence produced by local scientist Dr Miles Hoskin during their assessment. This report highlights what the campaigners say are critical flaws in the Falmouth Harbour Commissioners’ plans. Despite several months passing since the launch of the campaign, these letters have not yet been met with a public response by the MMO, and the licensing body has remained silent as to whether they are taking Dr Hoskin’s peer-reviewed report into account at this time.
Emily Williams, campaign officer for the Marine Conservation Society, said: “The harbour commissioners’ hopes to dredge in the Carrick Roads section of this SAC has been a dark cloud hanging over Falmouth and those who desperately care for our seas for years.
“As a student in Falmouth during the period when the port first applied to undertake these activities, I remember the level of concern this generated amongst the local community. Seven years on, isn’t it about time the MMO acknowledged that these plans are incompatible with the protection of this precious site? The Fal and Helford SAC is home to absolutely incredible animals and plants that cannot be replaced.”
The Fal and Helford SAC contains maerl, a rocky seaweed habitat which looks similar to pink coral, takes thousands of years to grow and is extremely important for young fish and shellfish.
According to Dr Miles Hoskin’s research, if these plans were to go ahead, live maerl would be destroyed.
However in their most recent application to the MMO, the commissioners claim to have shown that they can dredge in a way that preserves most of the dead maerl matrix which is important for marine life.
Comments
How many of these 6,550 correspondents actually live around here, a few dozen probably.
The members of the Marine Conservation Society and Friends of the Earth who have written from other parts of our country are following their wider national agenda (in many respects to be applauded) but I am certain that they are not aware of the specific requirements and concerns that feature in the Fal environs.
Time to make good on the promises and start dredging!
How many of these 6,550 correspondents actually live around here, a few dozen probably.
The members of the Marine Conservation Society and Friends of the Earth who have written from other parts of our country are following their wider national agenda (in many respects to be applauded) but I am certain that they are not aware of the specific requirements and concerns that feature in the Fal environs.
Time to make good on the promises and start dredging!
The pollution has spilled into the waters for years from the docks and other marine activities. The marine life has survived. Wildlife is thriving around Chernobyl. Can't see why dredging a channel will destroy the seabed for ever. I can see not dredging will destroy the economy of Falmouth.
The pollution has spilled into the waters for years from the docks and other marine activities. The marine life has survived. Wildlife is thriving around Chernobyl. Can't see why dredging a channel will destroy the seabed for ever. I can see not dredging will destroy the economy of Falmouth.
Is it not time Mr Hoskins pulled in his neck over this dredging It has been proved by scientists and marine experts that the Merle will grow back and if moved no harm done
Hundreds of Falmouth jobs rely on this dredging as does the future of Falmouth Docks
If he is so concerned of preserving marine life he is to say the least a hypocrite as he is a part time fisherman and takes marine life not preserves it .
Secondly I notice in the article that a large percentage of Falmouth residents support the stopping of the dredging Not so the majority want the dredging to safeguard jobs in this town. The people who have signed this petition don't live in Falmouth, have never been to Falmouth and signed not knowing what the hell they are signing too, no doubt because of eco bullying by the people trying to score brownie points
Get off your high horse Mr Hoskins (I refuse to give you the handle of professer as you don't follow the advice from real professors ) wind your neck in and leave Falmouth to get on with what it does best
The only people you are helping are developers who would dearly love to get there grubby hands on the land owned by A&P
Makes you think though does it not if all this nonscence is for that aim As Falmouth folks know developers hang around Falmouth like a flock of vultures .
Graham Hall
Last edited: 4:14pm Tue 20 Dec 16
Is it not time Mr Hoskins pulled in his neck over this dredging It has been proved by scientists and marine experts that the Merle will grow back and if moved no harm done
Hundreds of Falmouth jobs rely on this dredging as does the future of Falmouth Docks
If he is so concerned of preserving marine life he is to say the least a hypocrite as he is a part time fisherman and takes marine life not preserves it .
Secondly I notice in the article that a large percentage of Falmouth residents support the stopping of the dredging Not so the majority want the dredging to safeguard jobs in this town. The people who have signed this petition don't live in Falmouth, have never been to Falmouth and signed not knowing what the hell they are signing too, no doubt because of eco bullying by the people trying to score brownie points
Get off your high horse Mr Hoskins (I refuse to give you the handle of professer as you don't follow the advice from real professors ) wind your neck in and leave Falmouth to get on with what it does best
The only people you are helping are developers who would dearly love to get there grubby hands on the land owned by A&P
Makes you think though does it not if all this nonscence is for that aim As Falmouth folks know developers hang around Falmouth like a flock of vultures .
Graham Hall