A man is expected to appear at Truro Magistrates Court today following an assault in Penryn on Friday night.

Toby Campbell, 26, of Penware Barton Farm in Falmouth, has been charged with GBH and possession of a bladed article.

He was arrested by police on Friday night following reports of an assault at an address on St Thomas Street, in which another man was injured.

The other man, a 26 year old, was taken to hospital with wounds to his leg, and has since been released.