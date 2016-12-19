It has been a busy few weeks for Jubilee Wharf in Penryn as the site celebrated its 10th anniversary and hosted its annual Christmas Fair.

The development celebrated its tenth anniversary on at the end of November and Andrew Marston, whose company Robotmother bought the site nearly 15years ago, marked the event with an unconventional celebration.

Tenants and visitors celebrated with beer, biscuits and entertainment from Zennor Phoenix, a Cornish project to develop an innovative, low cost carbon-neutral engine, who brought their unusual vehicle to drive around the courtyard.

Mr Marston said: "We are very proud that Jubilee Wharf has become part of the fabric of Penryn life. It has been a lot of hard work, but a lot of fun too. With six homes, and over 44 businesses based here, Jubilee Wharf has established itself as a creative hub in the town – hopefully the next ten years is going to be just as exciting. Our target is to be here for another 800 years, like Penryn itself, by which time we will be an island in a rising tide."

That was followed by the Christmas fair, with more than 30 stalls both indoors and out.

Visitors were able to buy handmade and re-crafted gifts and products, as well as sampling food and drink from the Muddy Beach Cafe and enjoying games in the courtyard.

Mr Marston added: "The Christmas Fair is always a wonderful way for people to showcase their amazing talents and products, and this year the quality was higher than ever. There was an amazing range of beautiful goods and gifts, and a great turnout from the public, some of whom had never visited before but will be sure to come again."

Over the last 10 years Jubilee Wharf has been home to more than 62 businesses, employing more than 189 people, and between the site and Jubilee Warehouse next door there are currently 44 businesses employing 120 people. The complex also includes the ZedShed community space, which currently hosts 17 organisations on a regular basis.

It was designed as a green project, and the wind turbines have produced over 90,000kWh of electricity over the 10 years, more than the total electricity consumed by the four flats on the site over the same period. The complex's biomass boiler, which provides all its heating and hot water, has produced less than 23 tonnes of carbon, equivalent to six months for one average American household.