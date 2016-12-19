Students and staff at Falmouth and Exeter Students' Union (FXU) have swapped the 12 days of Christmas for 24 days of giving with a programme of charitable donations.

The union ran it's own alternative to advent at the end of the winter term, collecting offerings across 24 working days to support the the homeless community in west Cornwall, Women’s Refuge and Falmouth and Falmouth and Penryn Foodbank.

Students put together 34 shoeboxes for the Homeless Shoebox Appeal West Cornwall, as well as filling collection boxes with goodies for the foodbank.

Staff also made a donation to the foodbank, collecting donations over a period of 24 working days for a reverse advent calendar. Each member of staff donated an item each day, resulting in two large boxes full of food, toiletries and festive treats.

The FXU is still encouraging people to donate, and anyone wishing to put together a shoebox or give warm items of clothing can drop them off at Sessions Surf and Skate Shop in Falmouth.

Chris Slesser, FXU president Falmouth, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of staff and students on campus this year. It’s so important to be able to do something to support those less fortunate over the Christmas period.”