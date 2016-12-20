A man who very nearly didn't see his 41st birthday after painkillers reduced his kidney function to just four per cent has thanked staff at the Royal Cornwall Hospital who saved his life.

Dylan Mason, celebrated his birthday last week, but at the start of December he was still in hospital after regular, within guidelines use of over-the-counter medication led to him collapsing at his home.

He spent ten days at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, where doctors told him he faced the possibility of being on dialysis as a result of the ibuprofen he had been taking for headaches.

Now he wants to warn others of the risk they could face, even if they stick within the recommended doses for the drug.

Dylan first called emergency services at the end of November when he started suffering from shaking legs and vomiting, and was rushed to hospital.

He said: "I was sat there looking around, the next thing four doctors ran towards me. There were ECG, wires in everywhere and I've got a mask on.

"There was one doctor running around... looking very nervous. I looked at another doctor and asked 'what's going on' and she said 'if you see me running you know you're in trouble.' That calmed for a while."

After being moved to a different ward, Dylan was told by one of the doctors that "things weren't looking very good at all," and assumed that they meant he would be in hospital for a while, but was told that it was worse than that and his kidneys were only working at four per cent.

He was tried on dialysis and at first his body didn't respond, but he says after a while he began to regain some function.

He was asked by one of the doctors whether he took ibuprofen, and said he had been taking it because he had "crazy headaches." Asked how much he said the "usual dose", about three times a week, and was then told that was what had damaged his kidneys.

He said: "I didn't believe it. Tablets which you pick up from Morrisons or a garage had done this to me.

"I'd like to say to everybody, think twice about ibuprofen if you're taking it regularly. There was no warning... the reason I was getting headaches was because my bloods were all over the place. the pills were giving me headaches."

By the time Dylan was discharged from hospital his kidneys were functioning at 25 per cent, and he will have to go back for more tests, but he's happy to be out in time for his birthday.

Dylan has said he is extremely grateful to Dr Robin Parry and the entire team at the Royal Cornwall Hospital who looked after him.

He said: "They were so professional. Doctor Parry was amazing and the staff were amazing. They worked from 7.30am to 7.30pm and then the evening crew came on, they never stop. A lot of people are quick to slate Treliske... but quality staff work in the hospital and we should be proud of them."