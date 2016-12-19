A primary school near Redruth will be able to create a new outside area after winning £2,000 in a nationwide competition.

Lanner Primary School has won the cash for equipment, labour or materials after securing the popular vote in the contest from enginering solutions company Actavo.

The school won the Actavo in the Community competition, which was launched earlier this year by Actavo Hire and Sales and featured a UK-wide search to find the community project deemed the most deserving.

Mel Haddy, head teacher at Lanner Primary School, said: “We’re so thrilled to have won the Actavo in the Community competition. We’re looking to use the £2,000 prize to create an outside decking area where teachers and pupils can take learning out of the classroom and to the great outdoors.

“As part of the school’s curriculum, we will also be using some of the funding to purchase special planters so the children can grow and nurture their own plants around the new decking area.

“On behalf of the teachers and pupils of Lanner Primary School, I cannot thank Actavo enough for their generous support.”

Roger Hastie, chief executive of Actavo Structural Division, said: “It is important for people to get engaged with their local communities and make the time to help in any way they can. Actavo Hire and Sales has branches nationwide and we are always keen to work with local community projects. For us, running the Actavo in the Community competition was our way of giving something back.

“Thank you to all of the other worthy charities and community organisations that entered our competition and to all of those people who voted for their choice of winner from our selection of finalists. We’re so pleased for Lanner Primary School and we’re glad we could contribute towards this fantastic project. It’s a great idea to get children out of the classroom so they can learn even more about the world around them and we are happy to play a part in that.”