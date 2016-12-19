Canadian superstar Bryan Adams is to appear at next year’s Sessions at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

The legendary rocker, whose massive hits include Run to You, Summer of ’69 and (Everything I Do) I Do It for You, will appear at the home of the famous Biomes on Thursday July 6, 2017.

Eden’s Marketing Director Rita Broe said today: “Bryan Adams has been on our wish-list for many years and we are thrilled to have finally landed this legend. Seeing him play our intimate setting against the backdrop of the famous Biomes is bound to be a musical highlight of the summer of ‘17! Bryan’s catalogue of hits, old and new, will rock Eden and it’s sure to be one of our all-time great Sessions.”

Bryan Adams broke through in North America with his 1983 album Cuts Like a Knife and became a world-wide star thanks to his album Reckless the following year.

The multi award-winning star released (Everything I Do) I Do It for You in 1991 from the Waking Up the Neighbours album and the song became a world-wide hit which went to number one in many countries, including a record-breaking 16 consecutive weeks in the UK.

He won the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia for contributions to popular music and philanthropic work through his own foundation, which helps improve education for people around the globe.

Last year (2015) he released his thirteenth studio album, Get Up (UMe). It was produced by famed ELO frontman Jeff Lynne and co-written with his long-time collaborator Jim Vallance. The album featured nine new songs and four acoustic versions.

The Eden Sessions enter their sixteenth year in 2017. This year (2016) saw Lionel Richie, Tom Jones, PJ Harvey, Manic Street Preachers and Jess Glynne carry on the great tradition of bringing top UK and international acts to Eden.

The Eden Sessions has its own free-to-view online TV channel (www.youtube.com/edensessionstv) featuring regularly-updated videos of some of the gigs' finest shows.

Tickets for Bryan Adams at the Eden Sessions cost £60 plus £5 booking fee and are on sale to members of the Inside Track programme now. Tickets go on general sale on Thursday, December 22 at 6.30pm at www.edensessions.com.