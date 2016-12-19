Madness have been announced for next year’s Eden Sessions at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

The Nutty Boys from north London will appear at the home of the famous Biomes on Friday June 16, 2017.

Madness are one of the most successful British pop groups of all time. They have had 15 singles in the UK top ten, including One Step Beyond, My Girl, and Baggy Trousers, and one UK number one single, House of Fun. Their 11th studio album Can’t Touch Us Now was released last autumn to critical acclaim.

Hailing from Kentish Town, they became a hit band of the late 1970s and early 1980s 2-Tone ska revival. They continue to perform with their most recognised line-up of seven members, fronted by Graham “Suggs” McPherson.

Both Madness and UB40 spent 214 weeks on the UK singles charts over the course of the 1980s, jointly holding the record for most weeks spent by a group in that decade’s UK singles charts. However, Madness achieved this in a shorter time period (1980–1986).

Rita Broe, Eden’s marketing director, said: “Madness have earned a unique place in modern British music history and are arguably Britain’s favourite pop band – still making stand-out records. We’re sure the Nutty Boys appearing on stage at Eden will make for an unforgettable night. One step beyond brilliant!”

Tickets for Madness at the Eden Sessions cost £45 plus £5 booking fee and are on sale to members of the Inside Track programme now. Tickets go on general sale on Thursday, December 22 at 6.30pm at www.edensessions.com.