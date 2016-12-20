Flushing based boatbuilders Falmouth Boat Co have come to the aid of Falmouth Gig Club's world championship winning men's crew.

After many seasons of racing, the club's gig Black Rock was in desperate need of refinishing externally to bring it back to its former glory.

Falmouth Boat Co sanded and varnished the hull of the gig and returned it to as-new condition.

Matt Pullen, stroke rower for Falmouth's men's A crew, said: "The club and crew are delighted with the finish of Black Rock and, with the competition increasing for the world title, the flow of the gig through the water is vitally important and could be the difference between retaining our title or not."

The company also refinished the oars used by the men's A and supervets crews at the world championships.

Jeb Preston from the mens supervet crew was amazed at the finish achieved on the oars. He said: "The top quality finish on the oars will not only prolong their life but also help both crews using them to obtain the results they are training so hard for."

This year is a major milestone for the men's A crew who are striving to equal Caradon's record run of seven championship titles in a row.

If any new rowers would like to join Falmouth Gig Club, or if any person or business thinks they would like to be connected to the club with a view to sponsorship, contact the secretary on secretaryfalmouthgig@gmail.com