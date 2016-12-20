Two charities have had a grand Christmas treat from Mawnan Fun Run following a presentation at Falmouth Rotary Club this week.

Mawnan School PTA and Falmouth Rotary Club Charity Fund each received a cheque for £1,000 to boost their funds and continue the work they do in the local community.

The annual Fun Run, which was held at the end of September, was a huge success, attracting almost 250 people of all ages to run, walk or jog the 10k, 5k or 1 mile routes.

The event, which is organised by Falmouth Rotary Club and supported by a huge team of volunteer marshals and helpers, started and finished in Carwinion Playing Field where there was a range of stalls and activities available to keep the participants entertained after their run.

The money raised on the day was boosted by sponsorship from Kimberley’s Independent Estate Agents and Cornish Holiday Cottages, and both the Budock Vean and Meudon Hotels donated prizes for the winners of the event.

Rod Allday, chairman of the Fun Run committee, presented the cheques. He said: “This is the fifth year that Falmouth Rotary Club have organised this event and we are delighted to see it going from strength to strength. We are very grateful to all the local businesses and individuals who supported the event this year by donating sponsorship and prizes and helped to make it such a success.”

Next year’s fun run will be held on Sunday, September 24. Full results and photographs of this year’s event are available at www.mawnanfunrun.org.uk