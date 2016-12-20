Parents, pupils and staff members finished with some festive fun as Mylor Pre-school's Christmas fair brought the term to a close.

The pre-school was filled with activities for the children, including pin the nose on Rudolph, splat the rat, and a craft table. There were also competitions including the teddy tombola and guess the name of the polar bear, and a raffle supported by local businesses in Mylor and Penryn with a host of prizes.

A total of £588 was raised, which will support the pre-school and provide resources to help the children learn and enjoy their play.

Mylor Pre-school is an independent charity that offers play based activity for local children, developing their social skills and preparing them for starting school. The Christmas fair is one of a number of events organised each year by the voluntary committee of parents and carers to raise funds.